VyOS Networks Joins the Linux Foundation and the Open Programmable Infrastructure (OPI) Project

POWAY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VyOS Networks proudly joins the Linux Foundation as a Silver member and becomes a General member of the Open Programmable Infrastructure (OPI) Project, an initiative focused on open, interoperable DPU/IPU architectures for high-performance networking, security, and storage acceleration, marking a significant step towards advancing open networking innovation. These strategic collaborations reinforce VyOS Networks' commitment to open-source development, interoperability, and next-generation networking architectures.

By joining the Linux Foundation, VyOS Networks aligns with a global community dedicated to scalable and standardized open-source solutions based on Linux.

As part of this initiative, VyOS Networks is also joining the OPI Project, a key effort under the Linux Foundation focused on DPU/IPU-based technologies for modern networking infrastructure.

"Joining both the Linux Foundation and the OPI Project is a significant milestone for VyOS Networks," said Yuriy Andamasov, CEO at VyOS Networks. "We are committed to contributing to the open-source community and working alongside industry leaders to advance scalable, programmable, and high-performance networking solutions."

Through its membership in the OPI Project, VyOS Networks will actively participate in shaping open, interoperable architectures for data center, cloud, and edge environments. The company aims to integrate DPU/IPU technologies into its solutions, ensuring seamless adaptability to emerging industry standards.

"We are pleased to welcome VyOS Networks to both the Linux Foundation and the OPI project," said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager, Networking, Edge and IoT at the Linux Foundation. "Their passion for collaboration and advancing DPU/IPU technology – combined with their expertise in network infrastructure – will be an asset to the OPI and open source communities."

VyOS Networks' software is widely recognized for its flexibility and robustness, supporting diverse deployment environments. As a General Member of OPI, the company will leverage its expertise to help build high-performance, programmable networking infrastructures, reinforcing its mission to empower organizations with open-source solutions.

More About VyOS Networks, the OPI Project, and the Linux Foundation:

About VyOS Networks

VyOS Networks is a leading provider of open-source network operating systems. VyOS is a highly scalable and reliable network operating system used by enterprises, service providers, and governments worldwide.

For more information, visit www.vyos.io

About the OPI Project

The Open Programmable Infrastructure (OPI) Project is a community-driven initiative hosted by the Linux Foundation. Focused on fostering open ecosystems for next-generation architectures, OPI drives innovation in DPU/IPU-based technologies, enabling high-performance and scalable infrastructure solutions.

Learn more at https://opiproject.org

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open-source software, hardware, standards, and data. With the help of the global open-source community, the Foundation fosters innovation and ensures widespread adoption of sustainable open solutions.

Learn more at www.linuxfoundation.org

