VyOS Networks Announces Support for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization

VyOS Universal Router is now validated to run on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization

POWAY, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VyOS Networks, today announced that VyOS Universal Router is validated on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. With this validation, VyOS Networks enables customers to more seamlessly deploy, manage, and automate advanced routing, firewalling, and VPN services running on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, enabling secure and scalable network operations across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures.

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, an included feature of Red Hat OpenShift, offers a modern platform for organizations to run and deploy their new and existing virtual machine (VM) workloads. As a validated solution for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, the VyOS Universal Router brings enterprise-grade routing, security, and network automation capabilities to Kubernetes-native deployments.

Customers can now deploy VyOS as a virtual router or gateway for their Red Hat OpenShift workloads, enabling inter-VM routing, multi-site connectivity, and secure VPN access using protocols such as IPSec, WireGuard, and VXLAN. This helps simplify complex network topologies, replaces hardware routers with virtualized, cost-efficient alternatives, and enables consistent, policy-based traffic control through VyOS's advanced QoS, NAT, and firewall features.

Achieving validation for VyOS Universal Router on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization underscores our commitment to delivering flexible and enterprise-grade networking for modern cloud environments," said Santiago Blanquet, Chief Revenue Officer at VyOS Networks. "By enabling VyOS Universal Router on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, we empower organizations to build secure, scalable, and automated network infrastructures that align with their DevOps and cloud-native strategies.

"We are pleased to recognize VyOS Universal Router as a validated solution for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, which delivers a streamlined path to infrastructure modernization with a unified hybrid cloud platform," said Katie Giglio, senior director, Ecosystem Development, Red Hat. "With this validation, VyOS Networks is enabling customers to more easily deploy advanced routing, firewalling and VPN services on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization workloads."

About VyOS Networks

VyOS Networks is the company behind VyOS, the open-source network operating system that unifies advanced routing, firewall, and VPN capabilities for physical, virtual, and cloud environments. Built on Linux and trusted by enterprises, service providers, and integrators worldwide, VyOS delivers a fully open and customizable alternative to traditional network appliances. With a focus on flexibility, automation, and scalability, VyOS empowers organizations to design and operate secure, software-driven network infrastructures across data centers, clouds, and edge deployments.

