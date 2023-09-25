VVDN Technologies and Axiado Collaborate on Open Compute Platform Compliant data center and Telco O-RAN servers

Companies to Showcase AI-Enhanced Hardware Cybersecurity and OCP-Compliant Server Designs at OCP Summit 2023

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OCP Summit 2023 — VVDN Technologies, a global provider of product engineering, manufacturing and digital services and solutions, and Axiado Corporation, an AI-enhanced hardware cybersecurity company, today announced their collaboration on a new hardware-anchored, AI-driven approach to platform security for Open Compute Project (OCP) compliant servers. This collaboration combines VVDN's expertise in designing and manufacturing OCP-compliant servers with Axiado's industry-leading DC-SCM control module and trusted control/compute unit (TCU). With this collaboration, VVDN and Axiado are reshaping the server technology landscape and ushering in a transformative era in data center security with servers driven by Axiado's pioneering TCUs.

"VVDN is deeply committed to data center excellence," said Puneet Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, VVDN Technologies. "Our relentless pursuit of advanced systems and solutions, especially in secure server design, development, and manufacturing, not only sets us apart in the Indian market but also on the global stage. This dedication is the cornerstone of our technological evolution and growth."

Key Collaboration Highlights

OCP Summit 2023 demonstration: VVDN will demonstrate the OCP-compliant a Host Processor Module (HPM) family powered by Axiado's TCU.

VVDN's OCP-compliant HPM family: VVDN is committed to building a comprehensive family of HPM reference designs for OEMs based on the OCP standard, all set to interoperate seamlessly with Axiado's TCU technology.

Open RAN/telco and cloud/data center applications: VVDN recognizes an imminent market inflection point for servers in Open RAN/telco and cloud/data center applications, aligning with Axiado's vision.

Axiado's partnership with VVDN is the first of many that the company plans to establish with HPM manufacturers to broaden the adoption of its hardware-anchored, AI-driven approach to platform security.

"Axiado is fully aligned with VVDN and with using OCP standards as an anchor for future collaboration," said Gopi Sirineni, President and CEO, Axiado. "We are committed to forging powerful alliances with ODMs/OEMs, cloud service providers, and the entire security ecosystem, with the goal of fortifying the world's digital infrastructure and elevating global cybersecurity to unprecedented levels."

About Axiado's TCU

The Axiado AX3000/AX2000 TCUs represent a new category of forensic-enabled cybersecurity processors designed to enhance existing zero-trust models. TCUs combine silicon, AI and data collection, and software into a compact, power-efficient SoC with unique AI functionality explicitly designed for security. The single-chip solution is rooted in real-time and proactive AI with pre-emptive threat detection and comprehensive protection, provided by a dedicated coprocessor that allows manufacturers to build safe, secure, and resilient solutions by design and default.

The TCU relies extensively on AI-based real-time threat mitigation with forensic-enabled hardware fingerprints as well as platform monitoring and optimization (clocks/voltages/temperature) using AI and machine learning (ML). The TCU solution includes root of trust (RoT), baseboard management controller (BMC), trusted platform module (TPM), hardware security module, SmartNIC, firewall, and AI and ML technologies.

Demo at OCP Summit 2023

VVDN and Axiado will unveil and demonstrate their Axiado DC-SCM 2.0 module, seamlessly integrated into the VVDN motherboard that is fully compliant with the Open Compute Project DC-SCM data center-ready security standard, at the OCP Summit 2023 in San Jose October 17-19, 2023.

About VVDN

VVDN is a Product Engineering & Manufacturing company focused on designing & manufacturing end-to-end products across several technology vertical markets (5G, Data Center, Networking and Wi-Fi, Vision, Automotive, IoT, Cloud & Apps). VVDN's India HQ is located at Gurgaon, India and its North America HQ's is located in Fremont, CA, USA. VVDN serves global customers across several regions including US, Canada, Europe, India, Vietnam, Korea, and Japan. VVDN has 11 advanced Product Engineering Centers in India and the world, which are fully equipped to design & test the complete hardware & software required to develop a complete product or solution. VVDN's 7 Manufacturing facilities are located at Manesar, Gurgaon, and Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, India, which includes in-house best-in-class SMT Factory, Molding & Tooling Factory, Die Casting, Antenna Assembly, Product Assembly Factory, and Product Certifications labs. VVDN's Engineering & Manufacturing facilities are fully compiled to develop & manufacture Enterprise, Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive-grade products.

About Axiado

Axiado is a cybersecurity semiconductor company deploying a novel, AI-driven approach to platform security against ransomware, supply chain, side-channel and other cyberattacks in the growing ecosystem of cloud data centers, 5G networks and other disaggregated compute networks. The company is developing a new class of processors called the trusted control/compute unit (TCU) that redefines security from the ground up. Its hardware-anchored and AI-driven security technologies include Secure Vault root-of-trust/cryptography core and per-platform secure AI pre-emptive threat detection engine. Axiado was founded in San Jose, Calif. in 2017 with a mission to protect the users of everyday technologies from digital threats. For more information, go to axiado.com or follow us on Linkedin.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531036/3360584/VVDN_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE VVDN Technologies