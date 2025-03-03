VVDN Launches AI-Powered Wi-Fi 7 Access Point Reference Designs Powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing NPro A7 Platform at MWC Barcelona

GURUGRAM, India, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies, a global provider of Software, Product Engineering and Electronics Manufacturing services and Solution, has announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to introduce its next-generation Wi-Fi 7 Access Point Reference Design. Powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ NPro A7 Platform, this AI-driven reference design is built for customizable deployments.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in wireless connectivity. It aims to enhance user experiences with superior performance and intelligence while providing a cost-effective solution for customers seeking the best AI and Wi-Fi experience at an affordable price.

The reference design includes a carrier-grade tri-band gateway and a carrier-grade dual-band extender. These solutions are optimized to intelligently manage network traffic, minimize latency, and elevate user experiences across multiple devices.

The reference design is the culmination of collaboration between VVDN and Qualcomm Technologies and is crucial for India's rapidly evolving digital infrastructure, offering unmatched speed, intelligence, and reliability. It represents a significant leap forward in wireless networking, setting new benchmarks for AI-driven performance, enterprise-grade scalability, and cost-effective deployment.

Ready for mass manufacturing by March 2025, the AI-powered Wi-Fi 7 Access Points will be on display at MWC Barcelona 2025. Visit VVDN Technologies at Hall 2 Booth 2C78 at MWC Barcelona for the launch of this Access Point.

VVDN's AI-driven Wi-Fi 7 Access Points, powered by the Dragonwing NPro A7 Platform, are designed for showcasing the advanced capabilities of the platform. They integrate Qualcomm Technologies' state-of-the-art technologies, including the platform's Qualcomm® Networking AI Engine designed for Wi-Fi connectivity and networking optimization. These access points are designed to enhance network efficiency, adapt dynamically to varying usage patterns, and ensure seamless connectivity in diverse environments. This intelligent management capability not only boosts performance but also supports scalability, catering to the evolving demands of smart homes, enterprises, and public spaces.

Puneet Agarwal, CEO, VVDN Technologies: "At VVDN Technologies, we are proud to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies to pioneer the next generation of wireless connectivity solutions. The new innovative AI based Wi-Fi 7 Access Point not only sets new benchmarks in performance but also maintains cost-effectiveness comparable to Wi-Fi 6, ensuring wider accessibility without compromising on quality."

Savi Soin, SVP & President, Qualcomm India said, "Qualcomm Technologies is proud to collaborate with VVDN Technologies to introduce a line of access points, powered by our Dragonwing Networking platforms. These AI-powered Wi-Fi 7 Access Point Reference Designs are designed to enhance network efficiency while ensuring affordability for businesses, OEMs, and service providers."

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Qualcomm Dragonwing are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

About VVDN:

Founded in 2007, VVDN is a technology innovation company focusing primarily on Software Services, Product Engineering and Manufacturing Services. VVDN's India HQ is located at Gurgaon, India, and its North America HQ is located in Fremont, CA, USA. VVDN has a presence across the world with offices in US, Canada, Europe, Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan. With 11 advanced R&D Centres, VVDN is fully equipped to design, develop & test the complete hardware, mechanical & software required for a complete product or solution. VVDN's 7 Manufacturing facilities are located at Manesar, Gurgaon, and Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, India, which includes in-house best-in-class SMT Factory, Mold & Tooling Factory, Injection Molding, Die Casting, Powder Coating, Sheet Metal, Product Assembly Factory, and Product Certifications labs. Company offers a comprehensive suite of services from Hardware to Mechanical, Embedded Software to Cloud & Apps, Testing & Validation to Automation as well as Mass Manufacturing to its global customers.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531036/3360584/VVDN_Technologies_Logo.jpg