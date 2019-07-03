Vodafone Goes Live With Ericsson 5G Technology in London

- Partnership includes Ericsson Radio System installed base

- Ericsson Spectrum Sharing enables extended 5G coverage on existing LTE spectrum

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) 5G technology leadership was at the heart of Vodafone UK's launch of 5G for consumer and business customers in London today - July 3. The spectacular cityscape views of London's Sky Garden hosted a dedicated launch event powered by Ericsson 5G technology, including a virtual demonstration with highlights from the latest Ericsson ConsumerLab Report: 5G Consumer Potential.

In London, Ericsson will provide comprehensive 5G coverage based on the latest Ericsson Radio System portfolio. This includes the latest Baseband 6630 and Massive MIMO 6488 products to enable 5G on the 3.5GHz frequency. Combined with LTE, this will achieve speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G for 5G users with much lower latency.

Ericsson Radio System's unique dynamic spectrum sharing functionality will also enable Vodafone to extend 5G coverage over a wide area, leveraging 4G spectrum on existing Ericsson Radio System infrastructure.

In accordance with the 5G Consumer Potential report findings, access to 5G connectivity is hotly anticipated by UK consumers, who expect to use 10-12 times more mobile data on average on new 5G devices. Vodafone UK's 5G launch will be welcomed by the four out of every ten subscribers identified by the research who face issues caused by network congestion in crowded and dense urban areas.

Scott Petty, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone UK, says: "Today, we are switching on 5G in seven UK cities, including London. Backed by our largest ever investment in the capital and new unlimited data plans, in partnership with Ericsson we are enabling Londoners to access an ultra-fast 5G and 4G network without any limits."

Arun Bansal, President and Head of Europe & Latin America, Ericsson, says: "As the recognized leader in driving 5G in Europe, we are delighted to launch Vodafone UK's 5G network in London. We have a history of working in close partnership with Vodafone and we have done so again in 5G with fast, efficient and customer-focused delivery of Ericsson Radio System 5G technology. Our unique spectrum sharing abilities will also enable Vodafone to extend the scope of 5G in its network."

Find out more about Ericsson 5G.

Find out more about Ericsson Spectrum Sharing.

Find out more about Ericsson's other publicly announced 5G contracts.

Find out more about Ericsson's 5G partnerships.

Ericsson ConsumerLab Report: 5G Consumer Potential

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

www.twitter.com/ericsson



www.facebook.com/ericsson



www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson



MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46-10-719-69-92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46-10-719-00-00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/vodafone-goes-live-with-ericsson-5g-technology-in-london,c2856621

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/2856621/1072871.pdf PDF: Vodafone goes live with Ericsson 5G technology in London https://news.cision.com/ericsson/i/ericsson-vodafone-logos-5g,c2651719 Ericsson Vodafone logos 5G

SOURCE Ericsson