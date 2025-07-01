Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q2 2025 report

  • Report to be released at approximately 7:00 AM CEST on July 15, 2025
  • One live video webcast for analysts, investors and journalists at 9:00 AM CEST

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the second quarter 2025 will be published at approximately 7:00 AM CEST on July 15, 2025. The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format. Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Lars Sandström will comment on the report and take questions at a live video webcast at 9:00 AM CEST (8:00 AM BST London, 3:00 AM EDT New York).

Join the webcast or please go to www.ericsson.com/investors

To ask a question: Access dial-in information here

The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed on our website.

