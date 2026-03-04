Ericsson Annual Report 2025 published

Ericsson has published its Annual Report 2025. The report summarizes the company's financial and sustainability performance for the year, and provides an overview of its strategy, governance, and remuneration of the President and CEO and the Executive Vice President.

The Annual Report 2025 comprises Ericsson's Financial Report including the Sustainability Statement, the Corporate Governance Report, and the Remuneration Report.

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sustainability Statement in Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) Annual Report is prepared in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and can be found on pages 95-141 in the Financial report.

The Annual Report 2025 can be downloaded in English at https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors and in Swedish https://www.ericsson.com/sv/investors on Ericsson's website. The Swedish version is also available in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) on Ericsson's website.

Printed copies of the Annual Report 2025 will be available for order by filling in the form on this page: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/order-annual-report

For further information, please visit the Investor Relations pages: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

This information is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 AM CET on March 4, 2026.

