vivo and UNESCO Partner to Launch the "Capture the Future" Initiative in Asia

Empowering the next generation of visual storytellers.

BANGKOK, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo has officially launched the "Capture the Future" initiative in Thailand, in partnership with UNESCO. The initiative, announced at the Crystal Box, Gaysorn Urban Resort, aims to foster youth creativity by encouraging students to explore the essential topics of science, education and society through the art of audiovisual storytelling. vivo is committed to innovating and advancing mobile imaging technologies to empower individuals with the tools to create and express themselves. This initiative represents a significant step in promoting the development of mobile imaging.

A Platform for Youth Voices

With the widespread adoption of the Internet and the flourishing of social media, an increasing number of people are accustomed to using mobile imaging for life documentation, artistic creation, and social sharing. Asia is one of the most densely populated regions in the world and also one of the fastest-growing markets in terms of Internet users. Mobile imaging removes the barriers to creation and promotes the popularization of visual culture, becoming an important means for young people to express their own points of view. Recognizing this trend, vivo has partnered with UNESCO and Beijing Contemporary Art Foundation (BCAF) to establish the "Asian Youth Film Fund," which supports the Capture the Future initiative.

The programme invites students to produce short films exploring how science and technology shape society, and their visions for the future. Participants will have access to advanced mobile imaging equipment provided by the organizers for this initiative, and winners will be selected by a panel of professional judges. The top entries will earn the opportunity to be screened at prominent Asian film festivals, giving young filmmakers a chance to share their work with a wider audience. As part of the program, students will have further opportunities for in-depth exchanges with expert filmmakers and photographers, exploring topics related to filmmaking, photography, and videography.

UNESCO recognizes the importance of nurturing creativity, storytelling, and diversity among young people. By joining hands with vivo, it seeks to empower youth with a platform where they can explore their creativity and express their talents through visual storytelling. Chang Yumeng, Cultural Counselor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Thailand, highly praised the event. She pointed out that the initiative not only provides a platform for artistic expression, but also highlights the powerful role of science and technology in shaping society. "By leveraging the power of storytelling, art, and technology, we will strengthen global influence and create new opportunities for partnerships that transcend borders." She emphasized.

At vivo, we believe that technology is more than just a tool for innovation—it is a bridge that connects creativity, expression, and learning. Zhu Yi, vivo Global Brand Strategy Senior Director, expressed that vivo would like to use the power of mobile imaging to inspire young people, unlock their creative potential, and give them a voice.

As one of the initiators of the Asian Youth Film Fund, BCAF firmly believes that creativity and visual imagery are not only ways to document the times but also powerful forces in promoting social dialogue, youth development, and cultural innovation. President of BCAF, Cui Qiao, pointed out that the thoughts and perspectives of young creators are full of vitality and infinite possibilities, transcending boundaries and connecting the world. "We look forward to working with the world-class brand vivo and like-minded friends from all walks of life to advance cultural exchanges among young people across Asia." Cui Qiao said.

"Beyond What You See, Unveil What the World could Be": Expanding the Boundaries of Visual Expression

Mobile imaging is the intersection of technology and humanity. It links our physical and digital worlds and has the ability to amplify and enhance human expression. As an innovation leader in the field, vivo has a vision to empower every individual with the tools and technologies to create and express themselves. The newly launched vivo V50 continues the legacy of the V series, featuring ZEISS Natural Color Calibration, which ensures the precise reproduction of what the human eye perceives while pushing the boundaries of artistic expression. This pursuit aligns with vivo's philosophy of " Beyond What You See, Unveil What the World could Be ".

vivo has made significant strides in advancing smartphone photography both through continuous innovation and corporate social responsibility initiatives centered around photography or videography. These efforts have created opportunities for the exchange of visual cultures and the nurturing of a new generation of creators with a strong sense of humanistic values and storytelling ability.

"Capture the Future": A Global Vision for Social Responsibility

vivo has launched the "Capture the Future" initiative building on years of experience in working with global partners to advance social responsibility. The program is designed to inspire creativity through imaging technology and encourage young people to engage with pressing societal issues and drive positive change through the power of visual storytelling.

Since its entry into the Thai market in 2013, vivo has become one of the leading smartphone brands in the country, preferred by young and tech-savvy consumers. This year marks the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations, and at this significant juncture, vivo, through the "Capture the Future" initiative, is providing a platform for young people in both countries to share their experiences, further strengthening cultural exchange and collaboration.

vivo is committed to promoting the development of the "Capture the Future" project across global markets in the future, empowering youth with greater creative possibilities and breathing new life into the future of visual storytelling.

