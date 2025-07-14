vivo X Fold5 Makes International Debut: Big Battery. Pro Camera. Ultra-Light Fold.

Ultra-light, pocket-friendly design with aerospace-grade hinge, even slimmer than its predecessor.

ZEISS Master Color Display with enhanced eye comfort for a better viewing experience .

vivo ZEISS Co-Engineered Imaging System delivers advanced photography capabilities .

Equivalent 6000 mAh BlueVolt B attery with 80W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

Durable design with triple protection against wate r, dust, and extreme cold temperatures.

Designed for seamless productivity with advanced AI features.

SHENZHEN, China, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo today announced the international launch of its most advanced foldable smartphone yet, the vivo X Fold5. Combining flagship performance, premium craftsmanship, and AI-powered productivity, the X Fold5 redefines what a foldable smartphone can offer.

Lighter than many traditional flagships at just 217g[1], the X Fold5 features the brightest displays in any vivo foldable with 4500 nits local peak brightness on both the cover and main displays. Built for longevity and resilience, it offers triple protection, including IPX8 & IPX9 water resistance, IPX5 dust resistance and low temperature resistance even at -20°C.

The X Fold5 is powered by an equivalent 6000 mAh BlueVolt Battery[2], paired with 80W Dual-Cell FlashCharge and 40W Wireless FlashCharge[3], ensuring it keeps pace with even the most demanding days. Its 9.2 mm ultra-slim folded profile and the new kinematic hinge enable smooth, lasting folds for extended use.

Designed for power users, the X Fold5 introduces a suite of AI-driven productivity tools[4] that elevate multitasking, communication, and content creation, making work and creativity tasks more seamless than ever.

Lightweight Design, Heavyweight Performance

At just 217g, the X Fold5 is vivo's lightest foldable smartphone to date, even lighter than many traditional flagship devices. Crafted with an industry-leading lightweight and reliable kinematic hinge that withstands 600,000 folds, it significantly reduces screen creasing for smooth and durable performance over years of use.

Backed by IPX8 & IPX9 water resistance, IP5X dust resistance[5], and 2nd-Gen Armor Glass, the X Fold5 is built to perform in any environment, whether it is in boardrooms or business travel.

Bright, Bold, and Beautiful Displays

With the ZEISS Master Color Display, X Fold5 sets a new benchmark with vivo's brightest foldable displays, delivering up to 4500 nits Local Peak Brightness on both the 8.03-inch main display and the 6.53-inch cover display[6]. This level of brightness ensures uncompromised clarity and vibrancy, even under direct sunlight or harsh lighting.

With 2K+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, the X Fold5 delivers an ultra-smooth, high-contrast visual experience from every angle, perfect for presentations, content review, or entertainment.

ZEISS Imaging Meets Foldable Innovation

Co-engineered with ZEISS, the X Fold5 camera system brings flagship imaging power to the foldable form factor:

A 50MP [7] ZEISS Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom and 100x HyperZoom, powered by a large IMX882 sensor for crisp details even at a distance.

A 50MP Ultra-Sensing VCS Bionic Main Camera with Sony IMX921 sensor and VCS True Color for stunning color accuracy and fine detail.

A 50MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera with a 120° field of view for landscapes, group shots, and architecture.

AI-powered enhancements further refine images at high zoom levels, delivering professional-grade results across many scenarios.

Power That Keeps Up with You

Fueled by an equivalent 6000 mAh BlueVolt Battery, the largest in any vivo foldable phone, the X Fold5 delivers exceptional endurance for daily use. Built on semi-solid state battery technology, it ensures efficient power use and long-term reliability.

With support for 80W Dual-Cell FlashCharge and 40W Wireless FlashCharge, users can quickly get back to their activities, minimizing wait time.

Designed for Seamless Productivity

Purpose-built for creators and professionals, the X Fold5 introduces an intelligent productivity suite:

Origin Workbench enables seamless multitasking, allowing users to run up to five apps at once, manage tasks effortlessly, and stay in control, all without the need to switch between multiple devices.

vivo DocMaster enables seamless viewing and conversion of various document formats.

enables seamless viewing and conversion of various document formats. Smart Call Assistant and AI Transcript Assist offer real-time transcription, summarization, and language translation, perfect for work on the go.[8]

Whether multitasking between meetings or creating on the move, the X Fold5 is the ideal productivity companion.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning, and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

[1] Different color variants have different weights and thicknesses. The specified weight and thickness refer to the Titanium Gray variant. The Feather White variant weighs 226 g and is 9.7 mm thick when folded and 4.55 mm thick when unfolded. [2] This product uses a dual-battery parallel design with the following typical capacities: Typical capacity: 3275mAh (3.82V) + 2725mAh (3.82V), equivalent to a single 6000mAh (3.82V) battery. Typical energy: 22.93Wh. Rated capacity: 3175mAh (3.82V) + 2640mAh (3.82V), equivalent to a single 5815mAh (3.82V) battery. Rated energy: 22.22Wh. [3] This product supports 80W wired fast charging and 40W wireless fast charging. Using the phone's standard charger and data cable, combined with the vivo 50W Vertical Wireless Charger 2 (or iQOO 50W Vertical Wireless Charger 2), you can experience up to 40W wireless fast charging. Relevant data is sourced from vivo laboratory tests; actual performance may vary slightly due to differences in test environment and conditions. [4] The availability of AI features may vary depending on the apps, device settings, country, region and language, etc. Please refer to the actual use. [5] This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and rated as IPX8, IPX9 and IP5X under IEC standard 60529. The dust and water resistance is not permanent and may be reduced with daily use. Damage caused by liquid ingress is not covered by warranty. [6] Measured diagonally. The actual display area is slightly smaller. [7] Pixel value may vary under different camera modes and is subject to actual usage. [8] The availability of AI features may vary depending on the apps, device settings, country, region and language, etc. Please refer to the actual use.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729481/vivo_X_Fold5_international_debut_An_ultra_light_foldable_a_pro.jpg