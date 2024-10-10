Vitestro Welcomes Dave Hickey to Board of Directors as an Independent Board Member

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitestro, the innovator behind the world's first autonomous blood drawing device, is excited to announce the appointment of Dave Hickey, former Executive Vice President and President of BD's Life Sciences Segment, to its Board of Directors as an independent board member. This addition strengthens the board's diverse expertise as Vitestro continues to innovate in the healthcare technology sector.

Dave Hickey brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the healthcare and medical technology sectors. In his most recent role at BD, he oversaw the development of cutting-edge diagnostic solutions and successfully scaled the business in the US and globally. Notably, he led BD's response during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he developed numerous rapid and molecular diagnostic tests in record time to support healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Prior to BD, Dave held various executive positions at Siemens Healthcare, contributing to advancements in diagnostics and specimen collection.

"I am truly excited to be joining the Vitestro team," Dave Hickey says. "Smart automation and robotics have had such a positive impact in so many areas of medicine, and to now see Vitestro applying its autonomous blood drawing technology to the field of phlebotomy will be transformational."

As Vitestro expands into the US market, Dave's extensive knowledge of the diagnostic lab industry and his proven leadership in launching innovative diagnostic solutions will be instrumental in shaping the company's next steps. His broad perspective on novel technologies and deep industry experience will be invaluable as Vitestro continues its mission to revolutionize phlebotomy with autonomous technology.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Dave Hickey to Vitestro's Board of Directors," said Toon Overbeeke, CEO at Vitestro. "His exceptional track record and deep expertise in the healthcare sector are impressive and a perfect fit for our ambitious vision. Having someone of Dave's caliber join our board is both an honor and a testament to the exciting path we are forging in revolutionizing phlebotomy."

Dave Hickey joined Vitestro's board alongside other industry leaders including Dr. Fred Moll, co-founder of Intuitive Surgical and Auris Health.

Please join us in welcoming Dave Hickey to Vitestro's Board of Directors!

About Vitestro

Founded in 2017, Vitestro is committed to improving the blood draw experience for patients and clinicians. With its revolutionary autonomous blood draw technology and a team of more than 80 highly skilled specialists in medical robotics, artificial intelligence, imaging software, and healthcare commercialization, Vitestro is transforming the blood draw industry globally. Vitestro is based in Utrecht, The Netherlands.

For more information, visit https://vitestro.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490675/Vitestro_Logo.jpg