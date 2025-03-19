Northwestern Medicine and Vitestro Collaborate to Advance Autonomous Robotic Phlebotomy

Collaboration to Address Global Staffing Shortages and Set a New Standard for Automated Diagnostic Blood Collection

CHICAGO and SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Medicine, Chicago's premier integrated academic health system, and Vitestro, a pioneer in autonomous robotic vascular access and diagnostic blood collection, today announced a multi-year collaboration to advance automation in phlebotomy and transform the patient experience.

As part of this collaboration, Northwestern Medicine will participate in a multicenter clinical trial validating the performance and safety of Vitestro's Aletta™—the world's first Autonomous Robotic Phlebotomy Device™ (ARPD™). The goal of the study is to generate key clinical evidence to support adoption of automated phlebotomy as a scalable solution for U.S. hospital and outpatient blood draw centers.

"At Northwestern Medicine, we are dedicated to pioneering innovations that elevate patient care and operational excellence," said Gary A. Noskin, MD, senior vice president, Northwestern Memorial HealthCare, and president, Northwestern Medical Group. "Our collaboration with Vitestro is a step forward in transforming diagnostic testing by automating venous blood collection. Through this relationship our goal is to improve efficiency, enhance sample integrity, and redefine the patient experience through cutting-edge technology."

By automating and standardizing blood collection, this collaboration aims to:

Address critical phlebotomy workforce shortages by providing a scalable, automated solution.

Enhance operational efficiency and patient throughput in high-volume hospital outpatient settings.

Improve sample quality and integrity, reducing errors associated with manual venipuncture.

Expand access to high-quality blood collection while enhancing patient comfort and overall care.

"We are privileged to collaborate with Northwestern Medicine in setting a new standard for laboratory automation," said Brian Joseph, Co-founder of Vitestro. "Vitestro's mission is to empower hospitals and laboratories with transformative robotic solutions that drive efficiency, improve clinical outcomes, and elevate the patient experience. This collaboration will further validate the role of automation in modernizing blood collection."

As Chicago's premier integrated academic health system, Northwestern Medicine offers patients access to world class, compassionate care at 11 hospitals and more than 200 diagnostic and ambulatory sites.

"Phlebotomy remains one of the last manual processes in laboratory medicine, and automation presents a pivotal opportunity to transform it," said Gregory S. Retzinger, MD, PhD, Medical Director of Pathology Clinical Services, Northwestern Memorial Hospital. "This collaboration goes beyond evaluating autonomous robotic phlebotomy — it has the potential to solve urgent staffing challenges and redefining the future of laboratory medicine.

"We are proud to partner with Northwestern Medicine's visionary leadership, who recognize the future in phlebotomy automation," said Bob Gerberich, CCO of North America at Vitestro. "Their commitment, along with the work of our other U.S. clinical trial partners, will be instrumental in establishing a new standard in total laboratory workflow automation. This collaboration marks a defining moment in making autonomous blood collection an integral part of modern healthcare."

About Northwestern Medicine

About Vitestro

Vitestro is a global leader in medical robotics, headquartered in the Netherlands, with deep expertise in engineering, robotics, and commercialization in both the U.S. and international markets. The company has developed and launched the world's first and only CE-marked Autonomous Robotic Phlebotomy Device™ (ARPD™), setting a new benchmark for diagnostic venous blood sampling. By integrating advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, and imaging technology, Vitestro delivers precision, efficiency, and an enhanced patient experience. While Aletta has not yet received FDA approval, Vitestro is actively preparing for regulatory approval in the U.S. and global expansion.

For more information, visit vitestro.com.