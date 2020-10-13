Virtual Fitting Room Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 6,565.47 Million by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Virtual Fitting Room Market by Component (Hardware, Services, Software), by End User (Physical Store, eCommerce), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published on Valuates Reports .

The Global Virtual Fitting Room Market size is expected to grow from USD 3,079.42 Million in 2019 to USD 6,565.47 Million by 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.44% During the Forecast Period.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the substantial reduction in footfalls at the physical stores, product sales have dramatically declined. In this pandemic scenario, most consumers favor online shopping and e-commerce, resulting in a strong demand for e-commerce platforms. This, in turn, is expected to increase the growth of the Virtual Fitting Room Market size.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Virtual Fitting Room Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/360I-Auto-9Q319/Virtual_Fitting_Room

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE VIRTUAL FITTING ROOM MARKET SIZE

Growing rivalry among online retailers accelerates the demand for advanced technology to provide their customers with a better shopping experience. This huge rise in online shopping is driving the growth of the Virtual Fitting Room Market size.

Also, due to improper fitting and size, the e-commerce shopping industry has a comparatively higher rate of returns and apparel exchanges. This virtual fitting room technology is being introduced to decrease this exchange and return rate and increase the online shopping experience by numerous online retailers. These advantages further fuel the growth of the virtual fitting room market size.

As brand experience is a key driver of brand engagement, Virtual Fitting Room solutions are being adopted by many fashion brands. The 3D virtual fitting solution is enriched by multisensory simulations to engage consumers with their brands. This virtual fitting room feature is expected to increase the growth of the virtual fitting room market size.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-9Q319/virtual-fitting-room

VIRTUAL FITTING ROOM MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the virtual fitting room market share. Significant adoption of advanced technologies, including AR and VR, and high usage of internet-based services in the area are the key factors that support the growth of the virtual fitting room market size.

The APAC region is projected to achieve the most rapid growth in the virtual fitting room market during the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific retail industry, the digitization rate is increasing rapidly in the region, and customers are now willing to take advantage of digital retailing options. In addition, countries like China and Japan have a huge base of online shoppers. Thus, the increasing penetration of e-commerce and the growing number of smartphone users are further creating a high potential for the region's virtual fitting room industry.

By Region

Americas

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa .

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/360I-Auto-9Q319/Virtual_Fitting_Room

VIRTUAL FITTING ROOM MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

Hardware

Services

Software.

By End User

Physical Store

eCommerce.

Key Companies:

Fitle,

Fitnect Interactive,

Imaginate Technologies Inc,

REACTIVE REALITY GMBH,

Secret Sauce Partners,

SIZEBAY,

True Fit Corporation,

Virtusize AB,

Visualook,

Zugara, Inc.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=360I-Auto-9Q319&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=360I-Auto-9Q319&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION





We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

● Simulation Software Market

The global simulation software market was valued at USD 5,135 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 10,029 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.90% from 2018 to 2025.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-4O301/simulation-software

● Augmented and Virtual Reality Market

The global AR and VR market size was USD 11.35 Billion in 2017, and the augmented reality and virtual reality market forecast is projected to reach USD 571.42 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 63.3% from 2018 to 2025.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-4H304/augmented-and-virtual-reality

● Augmented Reality Market

The global Augmented Reality Market size is projected to reach USD 3664.5 Million by 2026, from USD 849 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 27.6% during 2020-2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1P227/augmented-reality

● Virtual Reality Market

The Global Virtual Reality Market Size is growing with a CAGR of 34.5% during the forecasted period 2019 to 2025.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2A191/virtual-reality

● Augmented Reality in Retail Market

The global Augmented Reality in Retail market size is projected to reach USD 4612.7 Million by 2026, from USD 1544 Million in 2020, at a 20.0% CAGR during 2021-2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2Z282/ar-in-retail

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports