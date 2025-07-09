Smart Grid Market to Reach USD 114.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Renewables, EVs & Automation | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Grid Market is Segmented by Type (Software, Hardware, Service), by Application (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Mining, Manufacturing Industry, Building Automation).

The Smart Grid Market was estimated to be worth USD 34730 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 114170 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Smart Grid Market:

The smart grid market is experiencing rapid growth due to the convergence of digital technologies with the traditional power grid. Factors such as the integration of renewables, rise of electric vehicles, demand for energy efficiency, and the push for resilient infrastructure are fueling demand for intelligent grid systems. The market encompasses hardware, software, and services that collectively enhance grid automation, data management, and consumer engagement. With continuous innovation, increased funding, and regulatory support, the smart grid market is projected to expand significantly in the coming years. As energy systems become more decentralized and dynamic, smart grid technologies will play a central role in shaping the future of power distribution.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SMART GRID MARKET:

Services are essential to the growth of the smart grid market as they enable utilities and energy providers to implement, operate, and maintain advanced grid systems efficiently. These services include consulting, integration, deployment, and post-deployment support, which are critical for modernizing aging infrastructure and integrating renewable energy sources. As energy systems become more complex, utility companies increasingly rely on specialized service providers to ensure smooth operation and scalability of smart grids. Services also help utilities achieve compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks, reduce downtime, and minimize operational costs. By offering customized solutions and ongoing maintenance, service providers ensure reliability and adaptability of grid systems, which in turn encourages wider adoption of smart grid technologies across both developed and developing regions.

Software plays a transformative role in driving the smart grid market, enabling real-time data collection, advanced analytics, remote monitoring, and grid automation. Utilities use software solutions to manage distributed energy resources, forecast demand, detect faults, and improve energy efficiency. The growth of smart meters and IoT devices has led to an explosion of data, and software platforms help convert this data into actionable insights. These platforms support applications like demand response, outage management, and energy trading. Moreover, the shift to cloud-based and AI-driven solutions allows scalability, flexibility, and cost efficiency. As utilities aim to optimize grid performance and reliability while integrating renewables, investment in smart grid software is accelerating, fueling overall market expansion.

Applications beyond traditional power distribution, such as electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, microgrids, and building energy management systems, are significantly driving the smart grid market. These applications demand intelligent, responsive grid systems to handle fluctuating loads and ensure energy balance. For instance, the growing use of EVs requires real-time grid interaction for efficient charging and load management. Microgrids, used in remote or critical settings, depend on smart grid technology for decentralized energy control. Additionally, commercial and residential buildings are adopting energy optimization systems that rely on smart grid integration. As the energy ecosystem diversifies, these varied applications expand the demand for smart grid components, contributing substantially to market growth.

Government initiatives and supportive regulations are major drivers of the smart grid market. Across the globe, governments are pushing energy transition agendas focused on reducing carbon emissions and increasing energy efficiency. These efforts include subsidies for smart meter installation, mandates for grid modernization, and investment incentives for renewable energy integration. Many countries have developed long-term strategic plans and policies that directly call for the adoption of smart grid systems. Financial incentives and public-private partnerships are also fostering innovation and infrastructure development. By aligning energy goals with digital technologies, government-backed initiatives are creating a conducive environment for the widespread adoption of smart grids, thereby strengthening market growth.

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is placing new demands on power distribution systems, making smart grids indispensable. EV charging stations need to be managed dynamically to avoid overloading the grid, especially during peak hours. Smart grid technology enables real-time monitoring, load balancing, and integration with renewable energy sources for sustainable EV charging. It also allows utilities to implement time-of-use pricing, which encourages off-peak charging and grid efficiency. As EV penetration rises globally, utilities and governments are deploying intelligent charging infrastructure, all of which depend on smart grid functionality. This rising trend is acting as a strong catalyst for smart grid market growth.

Smart grids contribute to higher energy efficiency by enabling utilities to detect energy losses, forecast usage patterns, and optimize power distribution. They provide consumers with real-time data, encouraging responsible energy consumption and reducing waste. Utilities benefit from reduced operational costs through automation and fewer manual interventions. Features like automated outage detection, remote meter reading, and self-healing grids minimize downtime and maintenance expenses. Additionally, demand response programs allow utilities to shift or reduce consumption during peak hours, improving overall grid performance. These energy and cost benefits make smart grid adoption financially attractive for both providers and end users, driving further market penetration.

SMART GRID MARKET SHARE:

Regionally, North America leads the smart grid market due to high utility investments, regulatory mandates, and early adoption of advanced technologies. The United States, in particular, has an extensive smart meter rollout and strong emphasis on grid security and modernization. Europe follows closely, supported by EU directives aimed at carbon neutrality and energy efficiency.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing, driven by rapid industrialization, urban development, and government-led smart infrastructure projects in countries like China, Japan, and India.

Key Companies:

ABB Ltd

Siemens AG

Cisco

Belden

Deutsche Telekom

Microchip Technology Inc.

Itron

Fujitsu Limited

GE

Huawei

Schneider Electric

Landis+Gyr

Aclara Technologies

Open Systems International

International Business Machines Corporation

WIPRO LIMITED

ORACLE CORPORATION

