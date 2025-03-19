Vici Energy Expands Trading Operations with New Renovo Office in Qingdao, China

QINGDAO, China, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vici Energy, an integrated energy company, announced today the opening of its new Renovo Energy (Renovo) trading desk in Qingdao. Strategically located in one of China's most dynamic energy hubs, the new office strengthens the company's decade-long presence in the country and enhances its ability to serve growing energy demands across Asia. The Qingdao office will focus on the marketing of crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and refined petroleum products in China and the broader Asian market.

The new office positions Vici Energy to better respond to market dynamics in China and deepen collaboration with leading refineries in Shandong and Hebei provinces, ensuring a reliable and efficient supply of crude oil and energy products. As a strategic hub, the office will also explore new business opportunities in Asia's energy market, including renewable energy and other emerging sectors.

The inauguration event was attended by government officials from Qingdao and Zibo, alongside local industry leaders and business partners. The opening of the Qingdao office reflects Vici Energy's commitment to providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions in China, while supporting the Belt and Road Initiative's goals of regional connectivity and economic integration.

About Vici Energy

Vici Energy is a privately owned, integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, development, trading, and delivery of energy products. With a focus on emerging markets, Vici Energy leverages local expertise to drive economic growth and create long-term value for partners and communities where it operates.

Renovo Energy, Vici Energy's dedicated trading arm, bridges energy supply and demand across key markets, including Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Renovo-Energy fulfills our commitment to reliability and leverages deep market insights to operate effectively across varied and complex market landscapes.

For more information, please visit https://www.vicienergy.com/

Media enquiries: media@vicienergy.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644060/VE_New_Renovo_Office_PR_pic_14032025.jpg