DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of World Energy Day, Vici Energy is pleased to announce that it has become a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the UN Global Compact Network UAE, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices.

Vici Energy joins the United Nations Global Compact

With this announcement, Vici Energy joins the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 20,000 companies and 3,800 non-business participants based in over 160 countries and more than 70 local networks, all committed to taking responsible business action to create a better world.

As part of its ongoing engagement with the United Nations Global Compact, Vici Energy will complete an annual Communication on Progress (COP) report, outlining its progress in supporting and upholding the ten principles of the UN Global Compact in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

Participating in the initiative also reinforces Vici Energy's dedication to advancing the energy transition by making investments in renewable energy and innovative technologies to decrease emissions throughout the entire oil and gas industry supply chain. Through these efforts, Vici Energy aims to substantially reduce its environmental footprint while still meeting the increasing global demand for energy resources.

The energy industry plays a critical role in shaping the future of our planet, and Vici Energy is intent on advancing progress and prosperity in the communities it serves while also preserving the environment for a better and more sustainable tomorrow.

About Vici Energy

Vici Energy is a privately owned, integrated energy company committed to exploring, developing, and delivering renewable and conventional energy sources. Our goal is simple: to offer reliable, high-quality, and affordable energy. We prioritize emerging markets, using our local expertise to drive economic growth and create tangible value for our counterparts and the communities where we operate.

Vici Energy is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and the UN Global Compact Network UAE, and adheres to their principles-based approach to responsible business.

For more information, please visit https://www.vicienergy.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535643/Vici_Energy.jpg