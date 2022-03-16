Vibration Sensor Market Size Worth $9.78 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vibration sensor market size is expected to reach USD 9.78 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing adoption of vibration sensors for predictive maintenance is expected to drive market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The accelerometers type segment led the market in 2021. A rise in the adoption of accelerometers in portable devices due to their enhanced capabilities in small unit size propelled the segment growth.

The piezoresistive technology segment led the market growth in 2021. A rise in the use of piezoresistive sensors in a variety of applications involving mechanical stress measurement favored the segment growth.

Various regulations, such as American Petroleum Institute (API) Standard 670: Machinery Protection Systems, mandate the usage of machinery monitoring systems, such as vibration sensors, in refineries. These regulations are expected to drive the market growth in the oil & gas end-use segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to record the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due to the increasing adoption of earthquakes & tsunamis detection & prediction system in countries, such as the Philippines , South Korea , and Japan .

The vast supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the market in 2020. However, the focus of several industries on automation amid the pandemic created the demand for accelerometers in 2021 as accelerometers enable users to remotely monitor their machine operations.

Vibration Sensor Market Growth & Trends

Accelerometers are the most common vibration sensors used for predictive maintenance for large rotating machines, such as pumps, motors, gearboxes, and turbines. Several companies in the market are entering into partnerships with other market players to develop smart vibration sensors. For instance, in April 2021, Advantech and RAD, IoT technology providers, partnered with Actility, a LoRaWAN Network Server provider.

Through this initiative, the companies announced the launch of Advantech's WISE-2410 LoRaWAN smart vibration sensor with integration into the ThingPark Enterprise IoT platform of Actility. The growing demand for wireless vibration sensors among businesses due to benefits, such as long-distance communication, and use in hazardous locations is expected to drive market growth. Several market vendors are making efforts to cater to the growing demand for wireless vibration sensors. For instance, in October 2021, Fluke Reliability, a machine conditioning devices provider, partnered with Everactive, a technology company, to develop wireless vibration sensors.

Vibration Sensor Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global vibration sensor market based on type, technology, material, end-use, and region:

Vibration Sensor Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Accelerometers

Velocity Sensor

Displacement Sensor

Vibration Sensor Technology Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Piezoresistive

Strain Gauge

Variable Capacitance

Hand Probe

Optical

Tri-Axial

Others

Vibration Sensor Material Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Doped Silicon

Piezoelectric Ceramics

Quartz

Vibration Sensor End-use Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Automobile

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Others

Vibration Sensor Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players of Vibration Sensor Market

ASC GmbH

Analog Devices, Inc.

Dytran Instruments Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hansford Sensors

Safran Colibrys SA

National Instruments Corp.

TE Connectivity

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Baumer

