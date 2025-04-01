Vibration Damping Materials Market worth $14.20 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Vibration Damping Materials Market by Type (Polymer, Metal, Composite), Form (Films & Sheets, Pads & Tapes, Foams & Gaskets), Application (Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics) - Global Forecast to 2030," size was USD 11.20 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 14.20 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8%, between 2025 and 2030.

Vibration-damping materials are specialized materials designed to reduce or absorb vibrations and noise in various applications. These materials include polymers, composites, and metals that convert vibrational energy into low-level heat and so minimize unwanted motion and noise. They are widely used in fields such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, industrial machinery, and construction so as to achieve performance enhancement and user comfort. Such systems produce less noise pollution, extend the life of the equipment being worked on, provide safer working sites, and allow for better stability. These improvements ensure that any mechanical failure would be minimized in both EVs and consumer devices; consequently, there will be an increase in demand for quieter systems that enhance durability and operational efficiency.

Polymer type segment to account for second fastest growing segment, in terms of value, of the global vibration damping materials market during the forecast period.

The segment of polymers is the second fastest-growing segment in the global market for vibration-damping materials due to several advantages. Polymers are lightweight and corrosion-resistant, and they also provide much better damping efficiency vis-a-vis metals in all processing and cost-effectiveness scenarios. This results in an inexpensive mass production in different industry uses such as automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics. Therefore, the demand for high-performance, noise-reducing smart devices and industrial machinery will increase their consumption. Moreover, advances in polymer technology like self-healing and nanocomposite-based materials are used to increase durability and thermal stability. Increased preference for bio-based and recyclable polymers further promotes the market.

Films and sheets form segment to account for second fastest growing segment, in terms of value, of the global vibration damping materials market during the forecast period.

Films and Sheets are predicted to develop the second-fastest in the entire global vibration damping materials market due to their increased flexibility, durability, and ease of incorporation into various other sectors. They are primarily used in medical equipment, industrial machinery, and consumer electronics for extending the shelf life of products and improving efficiency. Growing demand is also creating a demand shift due to the prevailing acceptance of lightweight, space-saving solutions in miniature electronic devices and automobile components. Moreover, augmented investments in smart infrastructure and green buildings are causing an upsurge in the use of vibration damping films for seismic protection and noise reduction in urban settings and increasing demand for electronics are driving market growth.

Automotive end-use industry to account for second fastest growing segment, in terms of value, of the global vibration damping materials market during the forecast period.

Rising demand for less noisy, less vibration-susceptible, and durable vehicles have made the automotive industry the second-fastest-growing end-use sector in the world market for vibration damping materials. Automakers now increasingly use vibration damping materials that reduce noise, improve riding comfort, and extend the working life of vehicles. Adding to this increasingly loud effect, however, will be the growing demands in production; these would include the market sector of the future electric vehicle (EV), which requires greater soundproofing and lighter materials. There are very stringent regulations regarding vehicle noise and safety, along with progress made by engineers' efforts in designing vehicles and materials, which is propelling adoption of high-performance damping solutions, thus making this a segment with good prospects for further growth in the industry.

'North America is expected to be the second fastest-growing region, in the overall vibration damping materials market, during the forecast period'.

Due to the increase in demand from industries such as automotive, aerospace and defence, electronics, and building & construction, North America is projected be the second fastest-growing region in the global market of vibration damping materials. This study found that an increase in the rise of electric vehicle (EV) manufacture, coupled with strict noise and vibration statutory regulations, is pushing the adoption. Emerging standards of smart infrastructure and industrial automation further increase the demand for high-performance damping materials. In addition to that, the new upcoming avenues of growth in the markets of the application such as those involving the major manufacturers in the region, investments on R&D, and demand for lightweight, durable, and sustainable materials are some of the elements contributing to the growth of the market. On the other hand, increasing investment in the defense and aerospace sectors also resulted in increasing demand for vibration damping solutions due to improved performance and safety.

The key players in this market are 3M (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), LINTEC Corporation (Japan), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan).

