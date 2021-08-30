VFS Global to expand Philippines ePassport Renewal Centre network to nine new countries

To provide ePassport renewal services for Philippines nationals in 13 more cities across Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East by the third quarter of 2021

VFS Global currently operates ePassport Renewal Centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE, and Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on behalf of the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to ease the ePassport renewal process for Philippines nationals living overseas, The Republic of Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs and VFS Global has signed a contract on 6 August 2021 to provide ePassport Renewal services in Cyprus, Ethiopia, France, Ireland, Kuwait, Singapore, the UK, the USA and Vietnam.