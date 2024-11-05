VFS Global appointed to offer new Indonesia e-Visa on Arrival service to South Koreans, 96 other nationalities

New Indonesia Electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VoA) service to commence in the first half of December 2024 .

Dedicated email and live support to be available in seven languages - English, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, German, and French.

Multilingual website to be available in seven languages - English, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, German, and French.

Group booking facility to be available for the benefit of travel trade and conventions.

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Directorate General of Immigration under the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Indonesia has appointed VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, as the exclusive private service provider for Electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VoA) to make the process seamless, promote inbound tourism, increase investments into Indonesia, and enhance overall traveller experience.

Mr. Silmy Karim, Director General of Immigration of Indonesia, and Mr. Kaushik Ghosh, Head – Australasia, VFS Global, at the Indonesia e-Visa on Arrival Cooperation Agreement Announcement Ceremony in Jakarta on 16 October 2024

VFS Global's new e-VoA platform, set to commence in the first half of December 2024, will be available for nationals of the 97 countries eligible for e-VoA, including South Korea.

Travellers will soon be able to enjoy a quicker and smoother visa application journey through VFS Global by completing the entire process online before departure and receiving a pre-approved e-VoA. The e-VoA can be easily obtained by visiting VFS Global website, submitting all the required documents, and paying the necessary fees online prior to travel. Once the application is submitted, travellers can receive their visas on their email before departure. With the payment having been made online, travellers can enjoy a smoother and faster entry experience through E-gates or immigration counters.

Mr. Silmy Karim, Director General of Immigration of Indonesia, said, "The Directorate General of Immigration offers the latest digital solutions that enhance the experience for foreign nationals who wish to visit Indonesia. In our collaboration with VFS Global, we aim to effectively contribute to increasing the arrival of foreigners, taking into account the network and digital platform owned by our partners."

Travellers applying for Indonesia e-VoA via VFS Global will get a dedicated email and live support in seven languages - English, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, German, and French – to help them with their queries. VFS Global will add more language support in due course of time for key markets.

Mr. Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global Group said, "Indonesia is a very popular destination for travellers across the globe, and we are excited to unveil a service that will make their visa application process quicker, simpler and much more convenient. This user-friendly and highly secure digital e-Visa on Arrival (e-VoA) service will considerably enhance the visa application experience, thereby facilitate increase in tourism to the country. We are honoured to partner with the Directorate General of Immigration under the Ministry of Law and Human Rights and the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia for this service."

VFS Global's new e-VoA platform will ensure all the documents applicants submit are complete and error-free. It also offers OCR technology which will enable applicant details to be auto populated, thereby saving time and effort for applicants. The new platform will also provide group booking facility which could be beneficials for travel trade and conventions.

About VFS Global

As the world's leading outsourcing and technology service specialist, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritizes ethical practices and sustainability while serving as the trusted partner to 69 client governments. Operating over 3,400 Application Centres in 153 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 297 million applications since 2001.

Headquartered in Zurich and Dubai and majority owned through investment funds managed by Blackstone Inc, along with the Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, VFS Global is committed to creating value for all stakeholders and leading in responsible, innovative solutions making government services more effective and efficient.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549084/VFS_Global_Ceremony_Jakarta.jpg