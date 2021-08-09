Vessel Sealing Devices Market Size Worth $2.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vessel sealing devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028. The key factors driving the market growth include the rising number of surgeries across the globe, aging population, and technological advancements.

Key Insights & Findings:

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing the number of surgeries performed around the globe. This is one of the key contributing factors towards market growth

The application segment was dominated by laparoscopic surgery in 2020 owing to wider use of vessel sealing devices in these procedures, while the general surgery segment held a significant share. In June 2021 , for instance, Johnson and Johnson's Ethicon launched ENSEAL X1 Curved Jaw Tissue Sealer for use in colorectal, bariatric surgery, gynecological, and thoracic procedures

The laparoscopic surgery segment, however, is also anticipated to grow the fastest due to rise in technological advancements and minimally invasive surgeries

The instruments segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is also expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Easy availability of instruments is one of the primary factors driving this segment

The hospitals and specialty clinics segment held the largest revenue share of 57.4% in 2020, as they are the primary point of care for treatment. Furthermore, hospitals and specialty clinics are known to offer superior care to their patients and treatment at these centers are generally reimbursed, which drives adoption

Read 150 page market research report, "Vessel Sealing Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (General Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery), By Product (Generators, Instruments, Accessories), By End User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in several challenges such as logistical bottlenecks, low demand, decreased sales and marketing activities, and reduced sales. The key impact, however, was the cancellation or postponement of elective surgeries during the pandemic. Most nations went under lockdown with the implementation of movement restrictions while academic societies and regulatory bodies recommended postponement of elective surgical procedures. According to Harvard Business Review, around a 4.8% GDP decline in the American economy, in the first quarter of 2020, could be attributed to deferred healthcare services, in particular delayed elective procedures. The resumption of elective surgeries is expected to lead to increased demand over the coming years.

The number of surgeries performed is a key contributor to the market growth. In the U.S. increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population, are leading to increase in the number of surgical procedures performed every year. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, an estimated 75 million of the 328 million U.S. population, were aged 60 years and older in 2019. This implies that a significant number of American citizens are vulnerable to chronic and acute conditions, leading to an increased number of surgeries.

According to Definitive Healthcare, LLC, as of 2019, there were about 9,280 active ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S. This high number also contributes to market growth. In addition, ASCs enable large volumes of surgeries in a short period, which is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The adoption of automated and robotic systems in surgery is another driver estimated to contribute to the market growth. In a study conducted by the University of Michigan, School of Medicine, it was found that from 2012 to 2018 the use of robotic technology in general surgery increased from 1.8% to 15.1%. Market players are leveraging this trend to introduce new products, expand their regional presence, and increase their market share. Bolder Surgical, partnered with Intuitive Surgical to provide an exclusive licensing agreement to its energy-based vessel sealing and tissue stapling technologies for use in the latter's robotic-assisted surgery solutions. In May 2021, Bowa Medical opened a new office in Cairo to control and support sales activities for Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, and the entire Middle East region.

Grand View Research has segmented the global vessel sealing devices market on the basis of application, product, end user, and region:

Vessel Sealing Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

General Surgery



Laparoscopic Surgery

Vessel Sealing Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Generators



Instruments



Accessories

Vessel Sealing Devices End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Vessel Sealing Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Vessel Sealing Devices Market

Medtronic

Olympus Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Bowa Medical

OmniGuide Holdings, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical

Bolder Surgical, LLC

KLS Martin Group

