LONDON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multi-asset CFD broker, Vantage , marks its 15th anniversary celebrating 15 years of innovating the ultimate trading machine*. Like the precision of a race engineering team, Vantage has spent the last 15 years building and refining its intuitive trading platforms that integrate cutting-edge technology, to meet the evolving needs of traders.

Vantage celebrates its milestone 15th anniversary

To commemorate this milestone, the broker will be sporting a brand new 15th anniversary logo for the remainder of the year. During this season, clients can look forward to a line-up of exclusive interviews, thrilling videos, and exciting updates.

Since its incorporation, Vantage has achieved significant milestones that have shaped its growth. Expanding from forex CFDs to include CFDs on Indices, Commodities, ETFs, Bonds, and Shares.This strategic evolution laid the foundation for Vantage's exponential growth into a leading multi-asset CFD broker, delivering an unparalleled trading experience.

In 2022, Vantage entered into its first ever motorsport sponsorship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E, highlighting the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation. In the media landscape, the partnership with Bloomberg Media Studios to create "The Vantage View" , a video series that has significantly enhanced Vantage's visibility and engagement in financial market trends and intelligence.

Vantage's dedication to enhancing user experience is evident through its integration with TradingView, which brought greater convenience and advanced charting tools directly to Vantage's clients, allowing seamless trading on one of the world's most popular platforms.

The recent revamp of Vantage's website underscored the company's commitment to providing intuitive, user-friendly solutions. The updated Indices CFDs product offering added to this, ensuring traders have access to a wide range of instruments at lower cost to diversify their portfolios.

David Shayer, CEO of Vantage UK, says, "We are very proud to celebrate 15 years of Vantage. It has been an honour to witness this journey of growth and success. Fifteen years is a long time, but it's just the beginning. We are so excited for what's to come, and look forward to many more years of Vantage delivering innovative products and services to support their traders to reach their goals."

About Vantage UK

Vantage UK is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and Spread Bets on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With 15 years of market experience, Vantage goes beyond the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

https://www.vantagemarkets.co.uk/

Risk warning: CFDs and Spread Bets are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Bets with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs and Spread Bets work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please seek independent advice if necessary.

Disclaimer: 'The Ultimate Trading Machine' is a marketing term and does not imply guaranteed performance. CFDs involve significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Vantage is the trading name of VGP LLP.

