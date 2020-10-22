Valmont Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week supports the industry in the global dynamization of the market

Between 18 September and 18 October nearly 16,000 users, 68% of them from abroad, connected to the VBBFW 2020 digital platform, with Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the USA, Mexico, Brazil, Japan and China among the most prominent countries. Throughout this period the fashion shows recorded almost 70,000 views, while the 100 brands, 64% of them international ones, which took part in the digital Trade Show received a total of 6,000 requests from potential buyers to access the private space on the platform which is reserved only for professionals.

In addition to its own platform, VBBFW has conducted several promotional initiatives through different channels around the world. For the first time VBBFW has cooperated with Chinese social network Weibo on its channel devoted to bridal fashion, which has more than 1.4 million followers. The videos of the fashion shows recorded three million views, thus significantly increasing the dissemination of the collections in a market of particular interest for the internationalisation of the brands.

VBBFW also constituted the framework for different activities organised in partnership with different companies and entities. These included the Valmont digital space; the "Stop Child Marriage" programme that Save the Children is conducting to combat child marriage around the world, and the 2020 Elle International Bridal Awards, which this year acknowledged the excellence of 23 companies devoted to bridal fashion and weddings. Another focus of attention was VBBFW's commitment to sustainability, a subject analysed in the study titled Bridal Fashion, Sustainable Style, Conscientious Business that IESE professor José Luis Nueno wrote at the request of the show's organisers. An extract of the contents can be found on the show's website at www.barcelonabridalweek.com.

