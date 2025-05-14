Construmat Showcases the Transformation of Construction Towards Sustainability

BARCELONA, Spain, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 20 to 22, Construmat returns as Spain's leading trade fair for the construction industry, expanding in number of companies, international presence and scale. It will showcase technologies, systems, and materials aimed at advancing more sustainable and efficient construction models. The Fira de Barcelona event will also offer ideas and experiences to reduce the sector's environmental impact, increase digitalization, attract talent, and address the housing shortage crisis.

The event will be held at Fira Barcelona’s Gran Via Venue

In its 24th edition, Construmat will gather over 350 exhibitors from 22 countries in Barcelona, expecting to exceed 22,000 visitors. The fair has grown by 24% in participating companies and 15% in occupied space compared to last year.

With a commercial offering focused on sustainability and efficiency improvement, Construmat presents the latest in machinery and tools, industrialized construction, walls, structures, façades and roofs, insulation, waterproofing, urban planning and outdoor spaces, design and interior design, flooring and cladding, BIM and ICT for projects and construction, kitchens, bathrooms, lighting, energy management and capture, installations, enclosures, carpentry, locksmithing, and solar protection, among others.

This year, the fair has increased its international presence, with 35% of the commercial exhibition coming from outside Spain. Companies and group pavilions from France, Germany, Portugal, China, Poland, Belgium, Austria, Morocco, Italy, the UK, the Netherlands, Egypt, Andorra, Lithuania, Hungary, and Japan will participate.

Turkey will be the guest country, with over 20 exhibitors—mainly manufacturers of construction materials and machinery. Turkey will also feature prominently in the fair's activity program, sharing success stories and participating in business meetings with a strong commercial and institutional delegation.

Disruptive Startups

The commercial area will also host 40 startups offering technological solutions to optimize processes, reduce costs, and improve efficiency in the construction sector. Innovations include nanocoatings to enhance material functionality and durability, sensors for real-time concrete strength monitoring, and systems for infrastructure analysis using drones and 3D technology. This area will also feature talks, pitching sessions, and networking opportunities for startups to present their projects to potential investors, buyers, and partners.

Congress, sessions, and workshops

The fair will offer 120 activities, including the standout Sustainable Building Congress. Over 100 national and international speakers will address topics such as affordable social housing, building health and biohabitability, and practical applications of AI in architecture, construction, and public works. Keynote speakers include architects David Adjaye, Peris + Toral, Stephen Bates, and Mohammed Adib.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686553/lab_construmat.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/5317003/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg