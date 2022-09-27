Valmet to supply key technology for Cheng Loong's new board machine in Vietnam

Valmet Oyj's press release on September 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply the Cheng Loong Binh Duong Paper Company with key process technology for its new containerboard machine 23 (BM 23) at the company's Ben Cat mill in Binh Duong Province in Vietnam. Valmet's delivery includes approach flow systems, headboxes, a press section, a sizer, process air systems, a winder, automation systems and Industrial Internet solutions.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2022. Its value will not be disclosed, but such an order is typically worth between EUR 20 and 30 million.

Cheng Loong decided to invest in this new recycled containerboard mill to tap into Vietnam's growing packaging demands.

"The containerboard market is growing globally, driven by e-commerce and new packaging applications. Valmet has developed several innovative solutions to meet market needs. Our technical highlights and the production potential of the containerboard machine were the decisive factors for Cheng Loong. Valmet's previous successful deliveries to Cheng Loong (the latest in Vietnam and Taiwan) have proved it can respond to their requirements," says Marko Oinonen, Sales Director, Board and Paper Mills, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery for the new containerboard machine will include equipment and engineering for three new approach flow systems, three new OptiFlo Fourdrinier headboxes to ensure higher productivity, and an OptiPress Linear press section with a double-nip press with a linear web run and modern shoe press technology for high dryness to improve energy efficiency.

OptiSizer Film ensures high-quality sizing with easy operation and installation. The OptiWin Drum two-drum base winder offers a high capacity to meet the production needs of BM 23 and is easy to operate. TurnFloat web turning offers air turn for contactless web turning to optimize runnability.

The delivery will also include the Valmet DNA Machine Control System (MCS) to ensure fast start-ups and more production time, Valmet IQ Dilution Profiler, IQ Moisturizer and MD/CD controls for optimized end-product quality. On-demand expert support by Valmet Performance Center is included as part of Valmet Industrial Internet solutions.

The 7,250 mm wide (wire) BM 23 will produce recycled liner and kraft top testliner with a basis weight range of 140–300 g/m2 at a maximum speed of 1,100 m/min.

Information about the Cheng Loong Binh Duong Paper Company

Cheng Loong Binh Duong Paper Company is part of Cheng Loong Corporation, which was established in 1959. The company has five paper mills and 19 box plants in Taiwan, China and Vietnam and distributes products worldwide. Its annual production capacity is 2.10 million tonnes of paper products (paper and paperboard) and more than 1.7 billion m2 of paper container boxes.

