Publishing of Valmet's Half Year Financial Review January - June 2025 on July 23, 2025

Valmet Oyj

03 Jul, 2025, 11:11 GMT

Valmet Oyj's press release on July 3, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. EEST 

ESPOO, Finland, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's Half Year Financial Review January – June 2025 will be published on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at approximately 9:00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). The stock exchange release and presentation material in English and in Finnish will be available at that time on Valmet's website at www.valmet.com/investors.

Webcast

Valmet will arrange a news conference in English as a live webcast at https://valmet.videosync.fi/q2-2025 on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov and CFO Katri Hokkanen will be presenting the results.

Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

Conference call

It is possible to take part in the news conference through a conference call by registering through the link below:

https://player.videosync.fi/valmet/q2-2025/dial-in

After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question during the conference, please dial #5 on your telephone keypad to enter the question queue.

All questions should be presented in English.

VALMET
Corporate Communications 

 For further information, please contact: 

Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

For media: Antti Ylitalo, Director, External Communications, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0000

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2024 were approximately EUR 5.4 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Processing of personal data

