Valmet's advanced heat recovery technology improves the efficiency of Veolia's biomass boiler plant

Valmet Oyj's press release, February 18, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet is joining Veolia in Poland in their HeatUp! project to build an innovative Heat Recovery Facility from a fluidized bed boiler at the EC4 combined heat and power plant. The project will improve energy efficiency, increase the production of renewable energy and thereby decrease Veolia's CO 2 emissions. Valmet will deliver a flue gas condensing heat recovery system and automation solution to the project. The start-up of the new facility is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.

The new system will significantly increase heat production efficiency and sustainability at Veolia's EC4 combined heat and power plant. The solution will capture more than 50 MW of energy from flue gases to the district heating network, strengthening Łódź's heating system with a sustainable and future-ready solution and it is calculated to reduce CO 2 emissions by over 82 thousand tonnes per year.

"The HeatUp! project, together with investments planned in the near future - such as the construction of a gas-fired unit and a heat accumulator – guarantees a complete phase-out of coal combustion in Łódź from 2031 and the transformation of the entire district heating system towards a reduced environmental footprint. The implementation of HeatUp! is part of Veolia's strategic GreenUp program which sets ambitious decarbonization goals and is based on organizational agility, operational excellence and advanced technological know-how. Under this program, Veolia has developed a comprehensive decarbonization strategy for the Łódź district heating system, of which HeatUp! is an integral part and a clear proof that the chosen direction delivers tangible results. The project also represents an important step towards the long-term goal of climate neutrality in the energy sector, supporting coal phase-out, pollution reduction and the regeneration of natural resources," says Paweł Orlof, Operation Director and Vice President of the Management Board of the Veolia Group in Poland.

"In all its activities, Veolia strives to use resources efficiently, in line with our motto: Renewing the world's resources. This principle also applies to investments supporting the decarbonization of the Łódź district heating system. The entire transformation process is carried out with a strong focus on increasing the efficiency of district heat production and distribution. As a result, we reduce our environmental impact while ensuring optimal use of resources and the application of innovative, safe and available technologies. Thanks to the HeatUp! project, renewable heat production at EC4 will increase by one third without increasing the amount of biomass burned, while CO₂ emissions will be reduced. This investment is a key element of Veolia's decarbonization process in Łódź, aimed not only at phasing out coal, but also at ensuring long-term security of heat supply for local customers," says Anna Kędziora-Szwagrzak, President of the Management Board of Veolia Energia Łódź.

"This project highlights Valmet's commitment to creating innovative solutions that deliver real value to our customers. By integrating condensing heat recovery with high- efficiency heat pumps, we enable Veolia to increase efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and provide sustainable district heating for the people of Łódź. Integrating both automation and process technology from a single supplier ensures an optimized lifecycle performance. This order also reinforces Valmet's position as a trusted partner in heat recovery and sustainable energy solutions," says Lari-Matti Kuvaja, Director, Environmental Solutions, Pulp, Energy and Circularity, Valmet.

The order was included in Valmet's fourth quarter 2025 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery includes a flue gas condensing plant including three different flue gas condensing stages designed to maximize heat recovery. The delivery also includes a condensate treatment system to utilize the flue gas condensate for producing raw water for utilization in the plant processes. Valmet will provide an extension of the existing Valmet DNA system at the plant.

Valmet's flue gas condensing heat recovery system will significantly enhance energy efficiency at Veolia EC4 plant in Łodź, capturing over 50 MW of heat for the district heating network.

About the customer Veolia and Veolia Poland

Veolia's ambition is to become a benchmark company in ecological transformation. With nearly 215,000 employees across five continents, the Group designs and implements useful, practical solutions for water, waste, and energy management that help radically transform the world. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia contributes to the development of access to, protection, and renewal of natural resources. In 2024, Veolia provided drinking water to 111 million people, served 103 million people with wastewater services, generated 42 TWh of energy, and treated 65 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of EUR 45 billion in 2024.

For over 25 years, Veolia has been a reliable partner to industry and Polish cities undergoing ecological transformation. Veolia employs over 4,600 people in Poland, whose mission is to "Renew the world's resources." It operates in 123 locations and manages district heating networks in 58 cities.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Lari-Matti Kuvaja, Director, Environmental Solutions, Energy and Circularity, Valmet, tel. +358 40 525 6674

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-s-advanced-heat-recovery-technology-improves-the-efficiency-of-veolia-s-biomass-boiler-plant,c4309178

The following files are available for download: