Valmet to supply a major pulp and board technology delivery to Klabin in Brazil

HELSINKI, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a large pulp and paper technology delivery to Klabin in Brazil. The order consists of a paperboard making line (PM 28), a complete new fiberline including a new Continuous Cooking G3, and a new bleached chemi thermo mechanical pulp (BCTMP) line, all with extensive scopes of automation and Valmet Industrial Internet solutions. The start-ups of PM 28, the BCTMP line and the fiberline are scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.

The orders are included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2021. The values of the orders will not be disclosed. The delivery value of an order similar to PM 28 is typically around EUR 240-270 million, and the combined value of an order similar to the delivery of the fiberline and BCTMP line is typically around EUR 80-90 million.

These orders are part of the second phase in Klabin's large investment project (PUMA II). Valmet's delivery for the first phase announced in 2019 included the kraftliner machine (PM27) and the fiberline with Continuous Cooking G3. In this second phase, the BCTMP and fiber lines will be integrated with the new board making line PM 28, which will be a so-called flex machine. The machine will produce a large variety of board grades from kraftliner to coated boards such as folding box boards (FBB) and liquid packaging boards (LPB) with a reservation to add bio-barrier grades to the portfolio in the future. This combination will increase Klabin's flexibility and reduce its exposure to market volatility.

"Over the last year, we have evaluated trends and market conditions to ultimately reach this decision of PM 28. The packaging board segment offers a huge growth potential, driven primarily by the potential substitution of single-use plastics with more sustainable options. We see an opportunity to create even more value for Klabin, reinforcing our business model, which is integrated, diversified and flexible. After the ramp-up of PM 28, Klabin is set to become one of the leading virgin fibers coated boards and kraftliner producers in the world," says Francisco Razzolini, Director of Industrial Technology, Innovation, Sustainability and Projects and Pulp Business Officer at Klabin.

"Valmet was chosen a key partner for Klabin's new PM 28, which will produce highly demanding coated board grades, because of our strong expertise and technical advantages. In the first phase of the project with PM 27, the cooperation between Valmet's and Klabin's teams has been excellent. I am proud to say that we, Valmet and Klabin, have managed the PM 27 project very well in these challenging and exceptional times. PM 27 will be started up in the near future," says Jari Vähäpesola, President, Paper Business Line, Valmet.

"For the first phase of the project we delivered a new Continuous Cooking G3 technology that is tailored for southern hardwood. This second phase is a natural continuation in the utilization of our leading technologies. Our BCTMP technology offers excellent raw material efficiency and high bulk which enables sustainable light-weighted carton board production," says Bertel Karlstedt, President, Pulp and Energy Business Line, Valmet.

"The paperboard segment has a big growth potential and once again Valmet and Klabin are partners to develop and introduce together high-efficiency, sustainable solutions. In this project, we are providing state-of-the-art technologies to produce high quality kraftliner and coated boards supporting Klabin's strategic targets in this market. The industrial internet solutions embedded in the delivery will enable Klabin to move faster towards its' sustainability and productivity targets," adds Celso Tacla, Area President, South America, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery will consist of equipment for stock preparation and approach flow systems as well as a complete three-ply coated board making line (PM 28) from headboxes to reel, followed by a winder with automated transfer rails and roll handling systems. The delivery also includes extensive packages for air systems for the machine, a hall ventilation system as well as a wet end chemical system, and surface starch and coating color preparation with supply systems for a sizer and coating stations. The machinery will be delivered installed.

The automation delivery includes Valmet DNA automation system for process and machine controls and Valmet IQ quality control system. A large Valmet Industrial Internet package with Valmet Performance Center services, a large combination of advanced monitoring and prediction applications, advanced process controls and training simulators with Valmet Virtual Mill will be included in the delivery, as well as Valmet Paper Machine Clothing package for start-up for all machine clothing positions.

The 9,000-mm wide (wire) machine will produce high quality kraftliner, liquid packaging board and folding box board grades with a design basis weight range of 150-350 g/m2. The design speed of the machine will be 1,200 m/min and the annual capacity 460,000 tonnes.

Technical information about the cooking fiberline and BCTMP line delivery

The fiberline is designed to flexibly produce eucalyptus hardwood pulp or southern pine softwood pulp. The design capacity for eucalyptus pulp is 1.000 tonnes/day and for pine pulp is 800 tonnes/day. The fiberline delivery includes a Continuous Cooking G3 with ImpBin technology for steaming and impregnation of the wood chips. This two-vessel system provides excellent pulp quality with very low reject content. The washing utilizes Valmet TwinRoll press technology for easy to maintenance and delivers high washing efficiency, low energy consumption and high availability.

"We are very proud to participate in this new phase of the Klabin Ortigueira unit expansion project. In the first phase, Klabin acquired from Valmet the first unit of our new continuous cooking technology, called G3 (Generation 3). The confirmation of this second line with the same technology reinforces Klabin's confidence in Valmet technology, delivery capacity and especially our ability to innovate and improve processes and equipment," says Fernando Scucuglia, Director, Pulp & Energy, South America Area, Valmet.

The new 400 tonnes per day BCTMP line includes impregnation system, high consistency refining stage, bleaching system, low consistency refining, screening, dewatering and washing. The BCTMP solution was tailored as a joint effort by Valmet and Klabin based on work done by respective technology centers. It is designed to provide high yield, low energy consumption and excellent pulp quality for the new paper machine.

The delivery for cooking & fiberline and BCTMP line will be supported by a large Valmet Industrial Internet package with Valmet Performance Center services, advanced monitoring and prediction applications, Advanced Process Controls and Training Simulators.

Information about Klabin

Klabin S.A. is the leading packaging paper producer and exporter in Brazil, the only company offering one-stop shop solutions in hardwood, softwood and fluff pulp, and the leader in corrugated board packaging and industrial bags. The company was founded in 1899 and operates 24 industrial plants of which 23 in Brazil and one in Argentina.

