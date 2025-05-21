Valmet to supply a major paper machine rebuild to Sylvamo in North America

Valmet Oyj press release, May 21, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply an extensive rebuild for Sylvamo's paper machine PM 2 in Eastover, South Carolina, USA. The rebuild for the paper machine will include a new headbox, enhancements to various sections of the machine, and Industrial Internet solutions. The start-up is scheduled for the end of 2026.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2025. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

"Our investment with Valmet underscores our commitment to uncoated freesheet and strengthening our low-cost assets. Eastover is one of the most competitive paper mills in the world and an essential part of our future. This modernization will ensure it remains at the forefront of technological innovation for years to come," says Pat Wilczynski, Senior Vice President, Operational Excellence, Sylvamo.

"Valmet is excited to continue the partnership with Sylvamo by assisting them at Eastover to invest in high-return projects such as this one. This project will significantly reduce Sylvamo's costs and enhance their capabilities. It is great to collaborate with a customer that believes in investing in their already low-cost assets," says Gregory Van Handel, Corporate Account Manager, North America, Valmet.

Delivery's technical information

The paper machine rebuild order will include a new OptiFlo Gap headbox, a rebuild of the forming section with OptiFormer Gap forming with shoe and blade technology, and enhancements to stock preparation and various other sections of the machine.

The rebuild is supported by Valmet Industrial Internet solutions, such as connectivity and on-demand remote expert support from Valmet Performance Center, as well as paper machine clothing and spare parts packages. Automation solutions, including the Valmet IQ Steam Profiler, IQ Dilution Profiler, and an extension to the existing Valmet DNA Machine Monitoring system, will also be delivered.

The 9,450 mm-wide (wire) (372 inches) paper machine will produce fine paper grades.

About the customer

Sylvamo is a global paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America, and North America. Their vision is to be the employer, supplier, and investment of choice. They transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication, and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo employs more than 6,500 colleagues. The company's net sales for 2024 were $3.8 billion.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Petri Rasinmäki, President, Paper business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 042 8422

David Nelson, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, North America, Valmet, tel. +1 608 346 6160

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. With our automation and flow control solutions, we serve an even broader base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals worldwide work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 225 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement, sustainability, and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2024 were approximately EUR 5.4 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

