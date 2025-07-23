Valmet's Half Year Financial Review January 1 - June 30, 2025: Strong organic growth in orders received and the new 'Lead the Way' strategy launched in the second quarter

Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the comparison period, i.e., the same period of the previous year. 

April–June 2025: Orders received increased

  • Orders received increased to EUR 1,520 million (EUR 1,283 million).
    • Orders received increased in all three segments.
    • Orders received increased in China, North America and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), remained at the previous year's level in South America, and decreased in Asia-Pacific.
  • Net sales decreased 6 percent to EUR 1,241 million (EUR 1,324 million).
    • Net sales increased in the Automation segment, remained at the previous year's level in the Services segment, and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.
  • Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) remained at the previous year's level and amounted to EUR 143 million (EUR 141 million).
    • Comparable EBITA increased in the Automation segment, remained at the previous year's level in the Services segment, and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.
  • Comparable EBITA margin was 11.5 percent (10.6%).
  • Earnings per share (EPS) was EUR 0.15 (EUR 0.31). Adjusted EPS was EUR 0.23 (EUR 0.43). The decrease in both EPS and adjusted EPS was mainly related to restructuring expenses of the operating model renewal.
  • Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR -62 million (EUR -9 million) and were mainly related to restructuring expenses of the operating model renewal.
  • Cash flow provided by operating activities totaled EUR 79 million (EUR 128 million).

January–June 2025: Comparable EBITA margin increased, while net sales remained at the previous year's level

  • Orders received increased 22 percent to EUR 2,852 million (EUR 2,333 million).
    • Orders received increased in all three segments.
    • Orders received increased in China and North America, remained at the previous year's level in EMEA and decreased in Asia-Pacific and South America.
  • Net sales remained at the previous year's level and amounted to EUR 2,426 million (EUR 2,536 million).
    • Net sales increased in the Automation segment, remained at the previous year's level in the Services segment, and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.
  • Comparable EBITA remained at the previous year's level and amounted to EUR 265 million (EUR 262 million).
    • Comparable EBITA increased in the Services and Automation segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.
  • Comparable EBITA margin was 10.9 percent (10.3%).
  • EPS was EUR 0.48 (EUR 0.62). Adjusted EPS was EUR 0.64 (EUR 0.84). The decrease in both EPS and adjusted EPS was mainly related to restructuring expenses of the operating model renewal.
  • Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR -70 million (EUR -16 million) and were mainly related to restructuring expenses of the operating model renewal.
  • Cash flow provided by operating activities totaled EUR 297 million (EUR 267 million).

Guidance for 2025 unchanged

Valmet reiterates its guidance issued on February 13, 2025, in which Valmet estimates that net sales in 2025 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2024 (EUR 5,359 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2025 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2024 (EUR 609 million).

Short-term market outlook

The short-term market outlook is given for July–December 2025 compared with April–June 2025. It is Valmet's estimate of the customer activity and should not be interpreted as guidance for Valmet's orders received.

The short-term market outlook is presented in accordance with Valmet's new financial reporting structure, that came to effect on July 1, 2025. Valmet will change its financial reporting structure in its January–September 2025 Interim Review. In the new financial reporting structure, Valmet consists of two reportable segments: Biomaterial Solutions and Services, and Process Performance Solutions.

Biomaterial Solutions and Services

Uncertainty related to global economic outlook remains high and may impact customers' decision making, capacity utilization rates and profitability levels.

Valmet estimates that the customer activity in biomaterial services will decrease slightly.

It is typical that customers' large investment decisions can have a significant impact on the overall market activity in the short-term.

Process Performance Solutions

Valmet estimates that the customer activity will remain stable. However, uncertainty related to global economic outlook remains high.

President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov: New 'Lead the Way' strategy launched and strong growth in orders received

"In the second quarter, we made a confident move toward our next phase of growth by launching our new strategy, 'Lead the Way', and setting ambitious 2030 financial targets. This strategy is designed to accelerate growth, sharpen our cost competitiveness, and build a culture of accountability and high performance. Our new financial targets reflect a clear step change in ambition, and we now have a focused strategy to reach them.

A major milestone was the implementation of our new operating model on July 1. It simplifies our structure, reinforces local accountability, and enables faster decision-making. Going forward, we will operate through two segments – each with a distinct strategic mission and aligned financial reporting. The segments are Biomaterial Solutions and Services; and Process Performance Solutions.

I've had the opportunity to meet with customers since the strategy launch, and the feedback has been encouraging. Our purpose to transform industries towards a regenerative tomorrow and our lifecycle approach have resonated well.

Operationally, the second quarter was strong in terms of orders received. Automation segment (Process Performance Solutions) delivered across the board, with growth in orders, net sales, and profitability. Process Technologies and Services segments (Biomaterial Solutions and Services) also achieved strong order growth, including a 10 percent organic increase in Services orders, although profitability in Process Technologies declined due to lower net sales.

While net sales and Comparable EBITA remained at the previous year's level during H1/25, we are confident that the actions we are taking – including the new operating model – will support our performance and competitiveness going forward. We remain committed to executing our strategy with discipline and creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

New strategy 'Lead the Way' and 2030 financial targets

"On June 4, 2025, in connection with its Capital Markets Day, we announced our new strategy, 'Lead the Way', and published our new 2030 financial targets.

The new strategy is designed to create an accountable high-performance culture and accelerate the growth trajectory towards bolder targets with increased cost competitiveness. During the strategy renewal we defined our purpose as 'Transforming industries towards a regenerative tomorrow'. Valmet's new Strategy 'Lead the Way' is based on four strategic fundamentals: Customer success, Lifecycle commitment, Global competitiveness, and Accountability.

These strategic fundamentals are being reinforced by Valmet's operating model renewal, announced on March 31, 2025, and effective since July 1, 2025. The new operating model allows us to operate with strong business areas close to customers, providing integrated expertise in services and technology with a lifecycle approach. A newly formed Global Supply unit for manufacturing and procurement will centrally drive operational excellence and ensure cost competitiveness.

Valmet's new 2030 financial targets reflect a step change in ambition. Valmet's financial targets are the following (previous targets in brackets):

  • Organic net sales growth (CAGR) over the cycle of 5% (previously: over two times the market growth or exceed market growth)
  • Comparable EBITA margin of 15% (previously: 12–14%)
  • Comparable return on capital employed before taxes (Comparable ROCE) of 20% (previously: at least 15%)
  • Gearing below 50% (new target)

New reporting structure

On June 4, 2025, Valmet announced that to reflect the new strategy and operating model, Valmet changes its reporting structure, effective since July 1, 2025. Valmet will change its financial reporting structure to correspond to the new operating model in its January–September 2025 Interim Review.

In the new financial reporting structure, Valmet consists of two reportable segments: Biomaterial Solutions and Services, and Process Performance Solutions.

The two segments are comprised of business areas as follows:

Biomaterial Solutions and Services segment consists of three business areas:

  • Pulp, Energy and Circularity
  • Packaging and Paper
  • Tissue

Process Performance Solutions segment consists of two business areas:

  • Flow Control
  • Automation Solutions

For both reportable segments, Valmet will report orders received, net sales and profitability (EBITA and comparable EBITA), as well as amortization and items affecting comparability. Valmet will also report orders received and net sales for services included in the Biomaterial Solutions and Services segment to maintain visibility to this strategically important part of the business. For each business area, Valmet will report orders received, net sales and personnel.

Valmet will continue to report orders received, net sales and personnel for the five geographical areas: North America, Latin America (previously South America), EMEA, China and Asia-Pacific."

Key figures1

EUR million, or as indicated

Q2/2025

Q2/2024

Change

Q1–Q2/
2025

Q1–Q2/
2024

Change

Orders received

1,520

1,283

19 %

2,852

2,333

22 %

Order backlog2


4,711

3,828

23 %

Net sales

1,241

1,324

-6 %

2,426

2,536

-4 %

Comparable EBITA

143

141

2 %

265

262

1 %

% of net sales

11.5 %

10.6 %

10.9 %

10.3 %

EBITA

81

132

-39 %

194

245

-21 %

% of net sales

6.5 %

9.9 %

8.0 %

9.7 %

Operating profit (EBIT)

57

103

-45 %

146

189

-23 %

% of net sales

4.6 %

7.8 %

6.0 %

7.5 %

Profit before taxes

41

84

-52 %

115

157

-27 %

Profit for the period

28

58

-52 %

89

114

-22 %

Earnings per share, EUR

0.15

0.31

-51 %

0.48

0.62

-22 %

Adjusted earnings per share, EUR

0.23

0.43

-47 %

0.64

0.84

-24 %

Equity per share, EUR2




12.87

13.21

-3 %

Cash flow provided by operating activities

79

128

-38 %

297

267

11 %

Cash flow after investing activities

48

-14

243

95

>100%

Comparable return on capital employed
(Comparable ROCE) before taxes (LTM)


13.1 %

13.6 %

Return on capital employed (ROCE) before
taxes (LTM)


10.4 %

12.8 %

Return on equity (ROE) (LTM)


10.6 %

12.5 %

Net debt to EBITDA3 ratio


1.60

1.63

Gearing2


42 %

45 %

Equity to assets ratio2


41 %

40 %

1The calculation of key figures is presented on section 'Formulas for calculation of indicators'.
2At end of period.
3Last twelve months' EBITDA
LTM = Last twelve months.

Segment key figures

Orders received, EUR million     

Q2/2025

Q2/2024

Change

Q1–Q2/
2025

Q1–Q2/
2024

Change

Services

534

497

7 %

1,102

1,024

8 %

Automation

376

352

7 %

782

681

15 %

Flow Control

206

195

5 %

421

389

8 %

Automation Systems

170

157

9 %

362

291

24 %

Process Technologies

611

434

41 %

968

628

54 %

Pulp and Energy

240

187

28 %

475

243

95 %

Paper

371

247

50 %

493

385

28 %

Total

1,520

1,283

19 %

2,852

2,333

22 %

Net sales, EUR million     

Q2/2025

Q2/2024

Change

Q1–Q2/
2025

Q1–Q2/
2024

Change

Services

460

473

-3 %

893

880

1 %

Automation

372

351

6 %

711

659

8 %

Flow Control

196

201

-2 %

388

389

0 %

Automation Systems

176

150

17 %

323

271

19 %

Process Technologies

409

500

-18 %

822

997

-18 %

Pulp and Energy

228

221

3 %

406

447

-9 %

Paper

181

279

-35 %

416

550

-24 %

Total

1,241

1,324

-6 %

2,426

2,536

-4 %

Comparable EBITA, EUR million     

Q2/2025

Q2/2024

Change

Q1–Q2/
2025

Q1–Q2/
2024

Change

Services

83

80

4 %

159

140

14 %

Automation

66

58

15 %

121

109

11 %

Process Technologies

4

15

-74 %

10

36

-72 %

Other

-10

-12

-17 %

-26

-23

13 %

Total

143

141

2 %

265

262

1 %

Comparable EBITA, % of net sales       

Q2/2025

Q2/2024

Q1–Q2/
2025

Q1–Q2/
2024

Services

18.1 %

16.9 %

17.8 %

15.9 %

Automation

17.8 %

16.5 %

17.0 %

16.5 %

Process Technologies

1.0 %

3.0 %

1.2 %

3.6 %

Total

11.5 %

10.6 %

10.9 %

10.3 %

EBITA, EUR million      

Q2/2025

Q2/2024

Change

Q1–Q2/
2025

Q1–Q2/
2024

Change

Services

63

78

-19 %

139

134

4 %

Automation

53

58

-8 %

107

107

-1 %

Process Technologies

-13

9

-8

31

Other

-22

-13

69 %

-43

-27

60 %

Total

81

132

-39 %

194

245

-21 %

