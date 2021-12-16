Valmet to supply a grade conversion rebuild to VPK's Alizay mill in France

HELSINKI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a grade conversion rebuild to VPK's Alizay mill in France. In the project, the paper machine, which currently produces fine paper grades, will be rebuilt to produce recycled lightweight containerboard grades to support Alizay's plans for long-term sustainable development in circular economy. The start-up is scheduled for the end of 2022.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2021. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

"We have excellent relations with VPK Group from earlier projects, for example Blue Paper's grade conversion rebuild in France. I felt we were able to adapt well to the customer's needs in this project as well: as the machine in question is familiar to us, we were able to offer proven and reliable technical solutions that fulfilled the requirements cost-efficiently," says Markus Laitila, Director, Large Projects, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's grade conversion delivery will include a new approach flow system, modifications to the headbox, a shoe and blade technology upgrade in the forming section, and a new OptiPress Center press section to improve drying and runnability. The drying section will be updated into OptiRun Hybrid. The delivery will also include an extensive air systems upgrade. The delivery will be complemented with improvements in the automation system, including machine control systems, sectional drive control systems, quality management systems, process control systems , and a paper machine clothing package. The machines and equipment included in Valmet's delivery will be delivered installed.

The board machine with a 9,550-mm-wide fabric produces fluting and testliner grades with a basis weight range of 75–135 g/m2. The design speed of the new parts will be 1,300 m/min with an annual capacity of 450,000 tonnes.

About Alizay

VPK's Alizay mill is a paper production site with activities in paper production, converting, and production of decarbonated steam and electricity from the biomass power station. In June 2021, VPK Group acquired Double A's Alizay mill in Normandy, France. The Belgian VPK Group produces recycled paper, corrugated cardboard packaging, solid board packaging, and cores. VPK has a strong presence in France with three paper mills, nine corrugated box plants, and one core winding plant.

