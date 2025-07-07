Valmet to deliver a biomass boiler and flue gas handling to Kraftringen Energi in Sweden

Valmet Oyj's press release, July 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has received an order from Kraftringen Energi for the bubbling fluidized bed (BFB) boiler and flue gas handling equipment for the new combined heat and power (CHP) plant to be built in Örtofta, Eslöv municipality in Skåne, Sweden.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2025. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

The new CHP plant, which will be built next to the existing CHP plant, will replace aging production units and ensure a reliable supply of district heating. It will secure heat and hot water for large parts of central and western Skåne. By nearly doubling the production capacity in Örtofta, Kraftringen Energi will be able to deliver up to 25 MW of power to new electricity consumers. Additionally, the new plant will accommodate other significant benefits, such as increased delivery of process steam and local, predictable power production.

The CHP plant will feature Valmet's flue gas treatment system with integrated heat recovery, which will feed additional energy into the district heating network, enhancing both efficiency and sustainability. The system is also designed with future readiness in mind, enabling a smooth integration of potential carbon capture technology.

The project will be the largest investment in energy production in Skåne in the past decade and will significantly enhance the region's energy security. The installation will start in June 2026, and the plant is scheduled to be operational in 2028.

"This is a very important investment for Kraftringen. The new facility gives us the opportunity to replace older facilities with modern technology, which optimizes our production. All of this ensures availability and also contributes to strengthening the energy preparedness in the region. We are happy that Valmet, with their extensive experience in desired technology and similar projects, is with us on this journey," says Fredrik Fackler, Business Area Manager for Heating and Cooling at Kraftringen.

"We are proud to be part of the construction of Kraftringen Energi's new combined heat and power plant. Our capability to offer sustainable and efficient energy solutions successfully met and even exceeded the customer's requirements. This order is strategically important for us, as it supports our goal of providing future-ready plants, including the potential for carbon capture," says Niina Ollikka, Vice President, Boilers and Gasifier Solutions, Valmet.

"This delivery showcases state-of-the-art flue gas treatment technology that ensures very low emission levels while maximizing energy recovery to the district heating network. Carbon capture readiness has been carefully taken into account in the design, making the system well-prepared for future climate requirements. We're pleased to support Kraftringen Energi with a solution that combines immediate environmental performance with long-term adaptability," says Lari-Matti Kuvaja, Director, Environmental Solutions, Valmet.

Delivery's technical information

The boiler to be supplied is a Valmet BFB Boiler, including auxiliary equipment and the boiler building, followed by a Valmet flue gas cleaning system consisting of a bag house filter, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) for removal of nitrogen oxides (Nox), combustion air moisturizer, flue gas condenser, and condensate treatment.

About the customer

Kraftringen is owned by the municipalities of Lund, Eslöv, Hörby, and Lomma. Kraftringen is an energy company with the ambition to lead the development of future energy. They focus on using natural resources as efficiently as possible, including local energy solutions. Since 2018, their production of electricity and district heating has been entirely from renewable and recycled fuels.

Mikael Barkar, Senior Sales Manager, Projects, Energy business unit, Valmet, tel. +358 40 534 4607

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

