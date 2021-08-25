Valmet to invest in a new service center in Guangxi, China

HELSINKI, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will build its fourth service center in China, in the city of Beihai, to further develop its local presence in the fast-growing pulp and paper industry in the Guangxi province. Valmet's new Guangxi Service Center will be in operation by the fourth quarter in 2023.

Valmet's new service center will serve pulp, board, paper, and tissue customers close by with main focus on roll maintenance, fiber equipment services, and field services including shutdown planning management.

"Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region is a fast-growing area in China where we see our customers investing heavily, for example, in board and fiber lines. Being close to our customers is one of our core commitments. Establishing Guangxi Service Center is an important step to further strengthen our local presence. We will be able to serve our customers better than ever before," says Aki Niemi, Business Line President, Services, Valmet.

"Our customers in Guangxi and the surrounding areas will strongly benefit from this new service center, which enables us to reduce the response and delivery times and have the needed expertise more easily available. Additionally, our customers will be closer to Valmet's best technologies, products and services for maximized reliability and optimized performance," says Xiangdong Zhu, Area President, China, Valmet.

In addition to this new Guangxi Service Center, Valmet has three other service centers in China – in Wuxi, Guangzhou, and Zibo. In total, Valmet has over 100 service centers around the world.

For further information, please contact:



Aki Niemi, Business Line President, Services, Valmet, Tel.: +358 40 515 1145

Xiangdong Zhu, Area President, China, Valmet, Tel.: +86 13801795775

About Valmet:

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-invest-in-a-new-service-center-in-guangxi--china,c3402843

SOURCE Valmet Oyj