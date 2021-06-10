Valmet strengthens its environmental systems business with two acquisitions

HELSINKI, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has on June 9, 2021, entered into agreements to acquire EWK Umwelttechnik GmbH, a German company manufacturing and supplying air emission control systems and after-installation services, and ECP Group, a Finnish manufacturer and maintainer of air emission control systems. These acquisitions complement Valmet's customer offering in environmental technologies and related services.

The values of the acquisitions will not be disclosed. The acquisitions are estimated to be completed in July 2021. After the acquisitions are completed, Valmet's Environmental Systems offering covers technologies and services for wet and dry flue gas cleaning, flue gas desulfurization, NOx reduction and burner systems for energy and process industries, and marine scrubbers.

The acquisition of EWK Umwelttechnik

EWK Umwelttechnik's offering of emission control technologies includes electrostatic precipitators, wet absorbers, catalytic and heat recovery systems, and wastewater purification products. The company serves multiple customer segments, including wood-based panelboard, glass, mineral wool, and steel industries.

The net sales of EWK Umwelttechnik were approximately EUR 22 million in 2020. The company, founded in 1868, is based in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and employs approximately 50 employees.

"This acquisition is an excellent strategic fit for Valmet and our technology and services offering enhancing our customers' environmental performance. The tightening emission regulations and strive for sustainable technology is increasing the demand for various air emission control solutions across industries. Integrating EWK Umwelttechnik's offering to Valmet's offering strengthens our environmental systems business by complementing our existing technology offering especially in the area of wet and dry electrostatic precipitators and in water treatment technology as well as widening the industries that our emission control technologies cover. EWK Umwelttechnik has a very skilled team and I am happy to warmly welcome them to become part of Valmet," says Bertel Karlstedt, Business Line President, Pulp and Energy, Valmet.

"Both Valmet and EWK have long history in environmental solutions, technology and business. The complementary broad offering of emission control solutions offers good possibilities to widen the scope beyond the current technologies, applications and customer industries, and to continue to serve the customers globally to meet their current and future needs. As an industrial long-term owner Valmet provides EWK and its personnel a solid platform for further development and growth," says Peter Ohlenschläger, CEO of EWK Umwelttechnik GmbH.

The acquisition of ECP Group

ECP Group is a manufacturer and maintainer of electrostatic precipitators (ESP), focusing on power plants and pulp and paper industry, in Finland. Company's offering consists of manufacturing and modernizing electrostatic precipitators as well as providing services, such as inspections, annual maintenance, spare parts and performance improvements. An electrostatic precipitator (ESP) is an air emission control device that removes solid particles from the flue gases generated in combustion processes.

The net sales of ECP Group were approximately EUR 6 million in 2020. The company, founded in 2002, is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland, and employs around 20 employees.

"Environmental demands are tightening in all industries, and this development is supporting Valmet and its Environmental Systems business. The acquisition of ECP Group means a step change in our capabilities to offer environmental systems services. Together with ECP Group's offering and competences, we will enhance our after sales capabilities and are able to serve our customers in improving and maintaining the emission controlling," says Jussi Sinisalo, Director, Environmental Systems, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

The acquisition of EWK Umwelttechnik:

Bertel Karlstedt, Business Line President, Pulp and Energy, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0000

Jussi Sinisalo, Director, Environmental Systems, Pulp and Energy, Valmet, tel. +358 40 743 9272

Markus Bolhàr-Nordenkampf, Director, Energy Sales & Services Operations, EMEA, Valmet, tel. +43 664 829 4054

The acquisition of ECP Group:

Jussi Sinisalo, Director, Environmental Systems, Pulp and Energy, Valmet, tel. +358 40 743 9272

Minna Saarelainen, Director, Finland and Baltics, Energy Sales and Services Operations, Valmet, tel. +358 40 545 9407

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-strengthens-its-environmental-systems-business-with-two-acquisitions,c3364457

SOURCE Valmet Oyj