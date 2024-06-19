Valmet receives the second order of converting lines to Metsä Tissue in Mariestad, Sweden

Valmet Oyj press release, June 19, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet is to provide two complete tissue converting lines including packaging solutions to Metsä Tissue's mill in Mariestad, Sweden. The delivery includes digital services, training and support after the start-up. The order follows the earlier announced delivery of a Valmet Advantage DCT 200 tissue making line to the same mill. Both deliveries are part of Metsä Tissue's expansion and modernization project "The Future Mill", aiming at world-class environmental and operational performance.

The order of the two tissue converting lines was included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2024. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

"We have a long history with Valmet and with the addition of converting technologies in their portfolio we clearly see the synergies with Valmet's end-to-end solution including tissue machine and converting lines. Their cutting-edge technologies and proven performance will ensure optimal production, a safer working environment and a more efficient tissue production," says Esa Paavolainen, Vice President Projects, Metsä Tissue.

"This is one of Valmet's first projects implementing the complete value chain, combining a Valmet tissue making line and converting technologies. It's a unique offering in the market. With it, we have developed a one-stop solution to actualize the integrated factory concept. We are proud to be part of Metsä Tissue's expansion journey," says Gianfranco Agnusdei, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Services, Tissue Converting business unit, Paper business line, Valmet.

Delivery's technical information

The delivery comprises of two Valmet Perini Constellation tissue converting lines and the packaging machinery needed for the production of rolled tissue. The machinery represents latest technology for efficiency, flexibility, and low energy consumption.

Information about Metsä Tissue

Metsä Group's Tissue and Greaseproof Papers business, or Metsä Tissue, produces hygiene products for households and professionals, and greaseproof papers for food preparation and packaging. The 2023 sales were EUR 1.3 billion, and they have approximately 2,500 employees. Metsä Group's parent company Metsäliitto Cooperative is owned by around 90,000 Finnish forest owners.

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

