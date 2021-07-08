Valmet receives the ninth tissue line order from Hayat Kimya in Russia

HELSINKI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply the ninth tissue line delivery, including an extensive automation package, to Turkish tissue producer Hayat Kimya. The company has decided to invest in a new tissue machine at their new mill in Russia, with a target to meet the increasing demand for their high-quality tissue products. The new line will add 70,000 tons of tissue to their current production of facial, toilet and towel tissues. The start-up is planned for the end of 2022.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2021. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Hayat Kimya has previously installed seven Valmet Advantage DCT 200TS tissue production lines to its mills in Turkey, Russia and Egypt, and is currently installing the tissue machine TM9 at its new site in Russia. Hayat Kimya is constantly utilizing the latest technology to reach the highest efficiency and lowest possible energy consumption.

"Our ambition is to continuously improve our performance with each installation, and the Advantage DCT technology is certainly supporting that target. Together with Valmet, we have established an efficient way of working and have been able to reach very smooth and fast start-ups. Ever since the start-ups, we have been running the machines at constant high speed and efficiency," says Lütfi Aydin, Director, Paper Group, Hayat Kimya.

"We are proud to have had the opportunity to deliver nine Advantage DCT machines in a row to Hayat Kimya. That is definitely a proof that the technology is reliable, efficient, easy to use and meets expected production and product quality targets. During the years, we have developed both good technical performance and team collaboration, so we are excited to continue the journey to also make this new project a success," says Björn Magnus, Sales Director, Tissue Mills business unit, Paper business line, Valmet.

Technical information

The new tissue machine TM10 will have a width of 5.6 m and a design speed of 2,100 m/min.

The raw material to be used in the tissue production will be virgin fiber. The new production line is optimized to save energy and to enhance the quality of the final product.

Valmet's scope of delivery will comprise a complete tissue production line featuring stock preparation systems and a Valmet Advantage DCT 200 TS tissue machine. The machine will be equipped with an OptiFlo headbox and a cast alloy Yankee cylinder. It will also be featured with the Advantage tissue technology including ViscoNip press with Valmet Black Belt R , an AirCap Heli hood and air system prepared for co-generation, WetDust dust system, sheet transfer system and a SoftReel L reel. The stock preparation line will consist of OptiSlush pulpers, OptiFiner conical refiners and OptiScreen machine screens.

Furthermore, the delivery will include an extensive Valmet automation package with Valmet DNA machine controls, drive controls, process controls and machine monitoring, as well as Valmet IQ quality controls with IQ Fiber and IQ Softness sensors, MD Controls and IQ Dilution CD Controls. Complete engineering, installation supervision, training, start-up and commissioning as well as a spare parts package are also included in the delivery.

Information about Hayat Kimya

Hayat Kimya A.S. is part of the Hayat Group. The Hayat Group primarily operates in the home care, hygiene and tissue categories for the consumer goods industry. Hayat has continued to invest significantly since their entrance into the tissue category 14 years ago and today the Group carries "The Largest Tissue Manufacturer of Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe" title with 490,000 tonnes production capacity/year.

