Valmet has successfully closed the syndication of the merger financing arrangement

HELSINKI, Oct. 20, 2021 Valmet has successfully closed the syndication regarding the EUR 350 million term loan facilities that were signed on July 2, 2021.

The term loan facilities will be used to refinance part of the existing indebtedness of Valmet and Neles in connection with the merger. The execution of the merger is still subject to, inter alia, obtaining necessary merger control approvals by the relevant competition authorities.

Danske Bank A/S and Nordea Bank Abp acted as Underwriting Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners for the facilities while Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, OP Corporate Bank, SEB and Standard Chartered joined the facilities as Mandated Lead Arrangers. Danske Bank A/S is acting as Agent.

