Used Semiconductor Equipment Market Poised for Growth: Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Used Semiconductor Equipment Market is Segmented by Type (300mm Used Equipment, 200mm Used Equipment, 150mm and Others), by Application (Refurbished Deposition Equipment, Refurbished Etch Equipment, Refurbished Lithography Machines, Refurbished Ion Implant, Refurbished Heat Treatment Equipment, Refurbished CMP Equipment, Refurbished Metrology and Inspection Equipment, Refurbished Track Equipment).

The Global Used Semiconductor Equipment Market was valued at USD 3272 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 8491 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Used Semiconductor Equipment Market:

The Used Semiconductor Equipment Market continues to expand as industry players seek agile responses to fast-evolving technology cycles. Pre-owned systems offer reliable performance and significant savings, appealing to both large fabs looking to optimize budgets and smaller entrants aiming to establish a foothold. Environmental concerns, cost pressures, and supply chain demands further reinforce the value of refurbished tools. Additionally, a thriving support ecosystem provides spare parts, maintenance services, and upgrades, ensuring extended operational lifespans. As the semiconductor landscape broadens beyond traditional hubs, refurbished equipment enables global participation in chip manufacturing. Overall, this trend reflects a strategic shift toward sustainable, inclusive growth, underscoring the enduring relevance of used semiconductor equipment in a competitive industry.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE USED SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT MARKET:

300mm used equipment drives growth in the Used Semiconductor Equipment Market by providing a cost-effective option for fabricators transitioning to advanced wafer sizes. As demand for high-volume production of complex chips rises, manufacturers often seek pre-owned machinery that supports 300mm wafer processing without incurring the expenses of brand-new systems. These refurbished tools maintain quality standards and reliability, enabling operators to quickly scale capacity. By purchasing used 300mm equipment, companies reduce capital expenditures and redirect resources toward research or facility upgrades. Additionally, access to second-hand platforms accelerates market entry for smaller players, fostering healthy competition. This availability of upgraded yet affordable solutions helps extend the lifespan of machinery, making 300mm used equipment a cornerstone for sustained semiconductor industry growth and innovation.

200mm used equipment remains integral to the Used Semiconductor Equipment Market by catering to niche and mature node applications. Many manufacturers, particularly those producing analog, power management, or MEMS devices, still rely on 200mm wafer processes for cost-effectiveness and established production lines. Acquiring second-hand 200mm tools offers a budget-friendly alternative to upgrading to larger wafer sizes, preserving existing expertise and infrastructure. This approach fosters stable supply chains, especially for industries that require reliable chip output without cutting-edge specifications. The availability of refurbished 200mm systems mitigates component shortages and lowers entry barriers for emerging players. Additionally, robust aftermarket support, including spare parts and technical services, further extends the operational life of these tools, underlining their importance in diverse semiconductor segments worldwide.

Refurbished etch equipment plays a pivotal role in the Used Semiconductor Equipment Market by allowing fabrication plants to refine patterning processes at reduced costs. Through specialized etching steps, chips achieve precise geometries essential for advanced performance. By opting for refurbished systems, manufacturers capitalize on proven technology at significantly lower capital investment. These tools undergo rigorous testing and updates, ensuring compatibility with evolving production demands. The availability of spare parts and dedicated service providers further supports long-term functionality. This approach benefits smaller facilities seeking to expand capabilities without the expense of new etch platforms. Refurbished etch solutions also help large-scale fabs maintain flexibility, swapping out or upgrading lines swiftly. Consequently, they propel a balanced, cost-efficient approach to semiconductor manufacturing and growth.

Cost reduction strategies significantly influence the Used Semiconductor Equipment Market, as chipmakers aim to minimize capital expenditures while maintaining production efficiency. Second-hand tools help companies avoid steep investment in new machinery, enabling them to allocate resources toward research, development, or facility upgrades. By purchasing used equipment, smaller firms can enter the semiconductor industry with lower barriers, stimulating competition and innovation. Larger manufacturers also benefit by adding capacity without overextending budgets, particularly when demand fluctuations occur. These cost savings support more agile business models, where producers can rapidly adapt to shifting technological requirements. Consequently, the appeal of pre-owned systems grows, reinforcing a circular economy in semiconductor manufacturing that extends tool life and reduces overall financial risk across diverse product lines globally.

Environmental sustainability is a crucial driver in the Used Semiconductor Equipment Market, as repurposing machinery lowers the carbon footprint associated with manufacturing new tools. The semiconductor industry consumes substantial energy and resources, making resource optimization a top priority. Refurbished equipment prolongs the lifespan of existing systems, reducing waste and raw material extraction. This eco-friendly approach aligns with growing corporate social responsibility policies, appealing to stakeholders who value environmental stewardship. Additionally, governments encourage green initiatives through tax incentives or grants, supporting reuse practices in high-tech sectors. By reconditioning tools rather than discarding them, companies showcase commitment to sustainable operations. This emphasis on reducing electronic waste enhances a company's public image, while simultaneously driving the market for second-hand semiconductor equipment and growth.

Supply chain resilience underpins the Used Semiconductor Equipment Market, especially during periods of global uncertainty or component shortages. Procuring pre-owned machinery allows manufacturers to circumvent lengthy lead times linked to newly produced tools, stabilizing production schedules. By stocking refurbished equipment, companies mitigate risks arising from sudden demand spikes or trade restrictions. This approach also lessens dependence on a small pool of original equipment manufacturers, promoting diversity in sourcing. With flexible deployment options, pre-owned machines can be installed or relocated quickly, maintaining operations despite disruptions. Furthermore, an active secondary market encourages standardized maintenance practices, making it easier to source spare parts. In challenging market conditions, supply chain resilience through used semiconductor equipment strengthens overall industry adaptability and competitiveness across global regions.

SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE:

North America and Europe, with established semiconductor infrastructures, form robust secondary markets driven by frequent equipment upgrades.

In Asia-Pacific, rising chip demand and extensive manufacturing bases fuel consistent interest in pre-owned tools, particularly among emerging economies.

The global key companies of Used Semiconductor Equipment include Lam Research, Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), KLA Pro Systems, ASML, CAE Online, SurplusGLOBAL, Nikon, GMC Semitech Co.,Ltd, Kokusai Electric, etc., ASM International, Wuxi Zhuohai Technology, Jiangsu Sitronics Semiconductor Technology, PJP TECH, Shanghai Lieth Precision Equipment, Ichor Systems, TEL (Tokyo Electron Ltd.) , Hightec Systems, SGSSEMI, Russell Co., Ltd, Axcelis Technologies Inc, and Ebara Technologies, Inc. (ETI), etc. In 2023, the global top ten players had a share approximately 71% in terms of revenue.

In terms of equipment size, currently the 200mm used equipment are the largest segment of used equipment, driven by mature nodes demand from MEMS, IoT, power semiconductor devices and car chips, etc. Over the past few years, the 150mm used Equipment are widely used in the compound semiconductor, driven by the demand of SiC power devices used in electric cars.

