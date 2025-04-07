US Single-Cell Analysis Market worth US$2,695.3 million by 2029 with 14.3% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Single-Cell Analysis Market is projected to reach US$2,695.3 million by 2029 from an estimated US$1,378.6 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2024 to 2029. Factors contributing to the growth of the US market include technological advancements, growing research and development fundings and investments, advancements in stem cell research, increasing number of cancer cases, and rising focus on personalized medicine. Also, growing adoption of single-cell sequencing and integration of microfluidic techniques with cell analysis are projected to support the growth of single-cell analysis market. However, high cost of single-cell analysis products is expected to hinder market growth. Technical challenges and ethical considerations associated with single-cell analysis might create hurdles to the growth of US single-cell analysis market.

By Based on Product, the US single-cell analysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is further divided into reagents, assay kits, beads, microplate, and other consumables. The instruments segment is further segmented into next-generation sequencing, microscopy, flow cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, mass spectrometry, and other techniques. The consumables segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. The largest share of the segment is attributed to the increasing demand for high-quality reagents to ensure reliable and reproducible results. Additionally, growing focus on development of advanced cellular therapies is anticipated to promote the segment growth.

By Based on end user, the US single-cell analysis market is segmented into academic & research laboratories, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and cell banks & IVF centers. The academic & research laboratories segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising focus on development of cell-based therapeutics due to growing incidences of cancer is expected to propel the segment growth. Additionally, increasing investments and fundings for life science research has increased the adoption of advanced technologies such as single-cell analysis, resulting to boost the segment growth in the market.

By Based on technique, the US single-cell analysis market is segmented into flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques. The flow cytometry segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide usage of flow cytometry in detecting and measuring the physical and chemical characteristics of a population of cells or particles. The growing adoption of flow cytometry for stem cell research and regenerative medicines is promoting the growth of the segment. Growth in this segment is primarily driven by the wide usage of flow cytometry in single-cell analysis applications due to its ability to perform multiple measurements on single cells within a heterogeneous mixture.

Key players in the single-cell analysis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), BD (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), 10x Genomics (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Standard BioTools (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Cytek Biosciences (US), Revvity (US), Bio-Techne (US), PacBio (US), Bruker (US), Promega Corporation (US), Fluent BioSciences (US), RareCyte, Inc. (US), Cell Microsystems (US), and NanoCellect Biomedical (US).

