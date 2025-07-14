Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market worth $1.88 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Microcrystalline Cellulose Market by Source (Wood based, non-wood based), by Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2030", is expected to reach USD 1.88 billion by 2030 from USD 1.33 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The market for microcrystalline cellulose is influenced by several primary factors, such as the existence of numerous manufacturers, government support, and increased microcrystalline cellulose production. Due to its exceptional properties such as excellent compressibility and binding capacity, high water-holding capacity and moisture retention makes it an essential material in applications such as pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and cosmetics & personal care. Microcrystalline cellulose exhibits outstanding compressibility, allowing it to form strong, cohesive compacts without the need for binders. This property is essential for tablet formulation in pharmaceuticals, ensuring tablets are robust enough to withstand handling and transportation. Microcrystalline cellulose is chemically inert, non-reactive with other formulation components, and stable under various conditions. It is not digested by the human body, passes through the system as insoluble dietary fiber, and does not contribute calories, making it ideal for low-calorie and dietary fiber-fortified foods.

Wood dominated the source segment in terms of value in the microcrystalline cellulose market.

Wood is considered to be the most preferred source for manufacturing microcrystalline cellulose primarily due to its high and consistent cellulose content, established processing methods, and the superior quality of the resulting microcrystalline cellulose. Wood pulp, especially from softwood and hardwood sources, contains a high percentage of alpha cellulose, which is essential for producing microcrystalline cellulose with excellent physical properties such as bulk density, flowability, and compressibility. The cellulose chains in wood are closely packed and held together by strong hydrogen bonds, resulting in a highly crystalline structure that is ideal for microcrystalline cellulose production.

The process of extracting microcrystalline cellulose from wood pulp is well-established and has been refined over more than 70 years, making it both reliable and scalable for industrial production. The Kraft and sulphite pulping methods efficiently remove lignin and hemicellulose, yielding purified cellulose that can be consistently hydrolysed to produce high-quality microcrystalline cellulose.

Microcrystalline cellulose derived from wood exhibits excellent binding and compressibility, which are critical for its primary use as a binder and disintegrant in pharmaceutical tablet formulations. The plasticity and particle structure of wood based microcrystalline cellulose make it particularly effective in direct compression processes.

Pharmaceutical application accounted for the largest share in the application segment in terms of value in the microcrystalline cellulose market.

Pharmaceutical application accounted for the largest share of the global microcrystalline cellulose market in 2024. Microcrystalline cellulose is a key excipient in pharmaceutical tablet and capsule formulations. Its excellent binding, compressibility, and disintegration properties make it indispensable for producing tablets with uniform drug distribution, consistent release profiles, and reliable mechanical strength. Microcrystalline cellulose is used in a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including quick-release tablets, sustained-release multiparticulates, matrix tablets, chewable, and effervescent tablets. Its ability to function as a binder, filler, and disintegrant enhances the efficiency and quality of drug delivery systems. Microcrystalline cellulose meets stringent regulatory requirements for safety, efficacy, and quality, making it the preferred choice for pharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EMA recognize microcrystalline cellulose as a safe and effective excipient, further driving its adoption.

North America accounted for the largest share of the microcrystalline cellulose market in terms of value and volume.

North America accounted for the largest share of the microcrystalline cellulose market with the US leading the market in the region. The growth in the microcrystalline cellulose market in this region is driven mainly by its use in pharmaceutical excipients, food & beverage, and cosmetic & personal care industries. The pharmaceutical application accounted for the maximum market share in the North American microcrystalline cellulose market, in terms of value, in 2024. The largest share of the application in the North American microcrystalline cellulose market is mainly attributed to the presence of a large number of global pharmaceutical giants, such as Pfizer (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Johnson & Johnson (US), in this region.

The Microcrystalline Cellulose market comprises major players such as Arkema SA (France), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Covestro AG (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Company (Japan), and DuPont de Nemours, Inc (US).

