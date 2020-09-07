Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size Worth $2.4 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 4.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global urinary drainage bags market size is expected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing geriatric population, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising prevalence of urological diseases such as urinary incontinence and neurogenic bladder are the key factors driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, the leg bags segment held the largest share in 2019 owing to several advantages such as the free movement of the patients and ease of use

The disposable segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the increase in adoption of home care treatments

The 500-1000 ml segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period as it is the standard measure for leg bags and is widely used

The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the increase in hospital admission across the globe due to COVID-19

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising number of surgeries and the presence of many local players.

Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Usage (Reusable, Disposable), By Capacity (0-500 mL, 500-1000 mL, 1000-2000 mL), By End-use (Hospital, Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/urinary-drainage-bags-market

There has been a constant rise in the prevalence of urologic disorders, such as urinary retention, cystitis, benign prostatic hyperplasia, incontinence of urine, and kidney stones, which lead to bladder dysfunction. Patients suffering from spinal cord injury or disease, multiple sclerosis, cerebrovascular accident, or enlarged prostate usually face long-term incontinence of urine and thus, require the drainage pouch. As per the report published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2020, it states that: In men, the prevalence of acute urinary retention in more common than women. Around 10.0% of men of age ranging from 70 to 80 are more likely to develop acute urinary retention.

The incidence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is also rapidly increasing with the growing elderly population worldwide. As per the report published by the CDC in 2019, 15.0% of the adults that are around 37.0 million adults in the U.S. suffered from CKD in 2019. It also stated that in 2016, more than 125,000 people in the U.S. were treated with End Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) and around 726,000 people were on dialysis. Therefore, such instances indicate that the demand for the drainage pouch may increase, which, in turn, is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global urinary drainage bags market on the basis of product, usage, capacity, end-use, and region:

Urinary Drainage Bags Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

Large Bags



Leg Bags

Urinary Drainage Bags Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

Reusable



Disposable

Urinary Drainage Bags Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

0-500 ml



500-1000 ml



1000-2000 ml

Urinary Drainage Bags End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

Hospital



Clinics



Others

Urinary Drainage Bags Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany



Asia-Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Urinary Drainage Bags Market

ConvaTec



Cardinal Health



BD



Coloplast



MANFRED SAUER GMBH



Teleflex Incorporated



McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.



Medline Industries, Inc.



Amsino International, Inc.



Flexicare Medical Limited.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.