UPM packaging papers achieve recyclability certifications in Europe and the U.S.

HELSINKI, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM Specialty Papers is proud to announce that its packaging papers have been certified as recyclable according to both European CEPI and U.S. WMU testing methods. All UPM barrier papers, barrier base papers and flexible packaging papers have successfully passed the new CEPI recyclability test. These papers are technically recyclable in a recycling mill with conventional process according to CEPI-Scorecard version 2.0 (January 2025).

The certified papers according to CEPI method include:

Barrier papers: UPM Asendo™, UPM Asendo™ Pro, UPM Confidio™, UPM Confidio™ Pro

UPM Asendo™, UPM Asendo™ Pro, UPM Confidio™, UPM Confidio™ Pro Barrier base papers: UPM Prego™, UPM Solide™ Lucent

UPM Prego™, UPM Solide™ Lucent C1S packaging papers: UPM UniquePack™ UPM UniquePack™ Strong, UPM FlexPack™

The harmonized CEPI recycling test method emulates the most common phases of the industrial processes. It generates parameters that enable the assessment of the recyclability of new types of paper-based packaging in recycling mills with conventional process.

"The CEPI results are strong evidence that the recyclability of our papers is sufficiently robust. Additionally, there is room for converters to boost the performance of our papers with additional coatings, without compromising recyclability," says Janne Varvemaa, Director, Products and Technology, UPM Specialty Papers.

The EU's new Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, which entered into force in February 2025, mandates all packaging to be recyclable by 2030. At UPM Specialty Papers, we believe that co-creation is key to advancing sustainable fibre-based packaging. By collaborating with the packaging value network, including brands, converters, machine manufacturers, and chemical suppliers, we are able to create innovative and recyclable materials for a variety of end-uses.

All UPM's packaging papers are also compatible with the European recyclability method PTS RH 021/97 Cat II and are recyclable in existing fibre recycling streams.

In addition to meeting European recycling requirements, the following packaging papers have been tested and certified for the U.S. market as recyclable according to the WMU SBS-E Recyclability Certificate method:

UPM Asendo™

UPM Prego™

UPM Solide™ Lucent

UPM UniquePack™

UPM UniquePack™ Strong

UPM FlexPack™

Link to images: https://materialhub.upm.com/l/RSBkG7fqBphC

For further information please contact:

Susanna Hyrkäs, Senior Manager, Sustainability, UPM Specialty Papers, +358401581825

UPM, Media relations

Mon-Fri 9:00–16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM Specialty Papers

UPM Specialty Papers answers the world's need for high-performance, transformative papers for packaging and labelling, and office and graphic papers in APAC. Our approximately 2,000 dedicated experts help customers co-create solutions to their business challenges. UPM Specialty Papers' global team and mills in China, Finland and Germany serve customers consistently and reliably around the world. Learn about our products at upmspecialtypapers.com

Follow UPM Specialty Papers on LinkedIn

UPM

UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,800 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €10.3 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

UPM – we renew the everyday

Read more: upm.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | X | #UPM #materialsolutions #WeRenewTheEveryday

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/r/upm-packaging-papers-achieve-recyclability-certifications-in-europe-and-the-u-s-,c4120166