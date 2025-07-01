UPM Adhesive Materials to showcase leading label material performance at Labelexpo Europe 2025
News provided byUPM-Kymmene Oyj
01 Jul, 2025, 10:23 GMT
HELSINKI, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM Adhesive Materials, formerly known as UPM Raflatac, will be showcasing high-quality label solutions that demonstrate its leading adhesive material performance on its stand at Labelexpo Europe 2025.
UPM Adhesive Materials has an array of label materials designed for specific end-uses including FMCG, pharmaceuticals, logistics and industrials. It will be using Labelexpo Europe 2025 as a platform to showcase these solutions that deliver reliable performance and a high level of sustainability, that connect with customer ambitions. Visitors to the stand will learn how the company's products and services are able to support in circularity and decarbonization, as well as provide enhanced experiences through digitalization.
"We are dedicated to delighting our customers by focusing on their needs and demonstrating how our adhesive material expertise can help renew the everyday. This approach, combined with high performance and scalable sustainability for market needs, positions us as the perfect partner to help customers navigate the ever-changing packaging landscape with our world-class labelling solutions," comments Mathias Kroeck, Senior Vice President, EMEIA at UPM Adhesive Materials.
To find out more, visitors should stop by stand 3D29 to learn more about how UPM Adhesive Materials can provide value through its label material expertise to drive optimum technical and sustainability performance for their customers.
Click here to download images.
For more information, please contact:
Anni Hakkala, Marketing & Communications Manager, EMEIA, UPM Adhesive Materials, anni.hakkala@upm.com, tel. +358 40 706 2729
UPM, Media relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com
UPM Adhesive Materials
UPM Adhesive Materials provides high-performance, innovative self-adhesive products, including label materials, graphics solutions, and specialty tapes, as well as reliable services close to customers. We are one of UPM's fastest-growing global businesses employing around 3,200 professionals. In 2024, our sales reached nearly €1.6 billion ($1.7 billion). Read more: adhesivematerials.upm.com
Follow UPM Adhesive Materials on LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram
UPM
UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,800 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €10.3 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
UPM - we renew the everyday
Read more: upm.com
Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | X | #UPM #materialsolutions #WeRenewTheEveryday
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.
https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/r/upm-adhesive-materials-to-showcase-leading-label-material-performance-at-labelexpo-europe-2025,c4171134
The following files are available for download:
|
https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/i/raf-recycled-paper-biarritz,c3423642
|
RAF Recycled paper Biarritz
|
https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/i/raf-carbon-action,c3423643
|
RAF Carbon Action
Share this article