UPM financial statements release 2024: Decisive actions to improve performance, accelerate growth and deliver value

Decisive actions to improve performance, accelerate growth and deliver value

Q4 2024 highlights

Sales increased by 4% to EUR 2,632 million (2,531 million in Q4 2023)

(2,531 million in Q4 2023) Comparable EBIT increased by 29% to EUR 418 million , 15.9% of sales (323 million, 12.8%)

, 15.9% of sales (323 million, 12.8%) Operating cash flow was EUR 570 million (456 million)

(456 million) UPM Biochemicals initiated the commissioning and start-up of the biorefinery, integrated commercial production to start in H2 2025

UPM Fibres established a streamlined operating model in Finland to protect profitability of the Finnish platform

to protect profitability of the Finnish platform UPM Raflatac simplified its organisation and decided to consolidate production from the Kaltenkirchen site to other units

UPM Communication Papers closed the fine paper machine 3 at Nordland Papier, Germany

UPM was listed as the only forest and paper industry company in the Dow Jones Global and European Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the years 2024–2025

2024 highlights

Sales decreased by 1% to EUR 10,339 million (10,460 million in 2023)

(10,460 million in 2023) Comparable EBIT increased by 21% to EUR 1,224 million (1,013 million), and was 11.8% (9.7%) of sales

(1,013 million), and was 11.8% (9.7%) of sales Operating cash flow was EUR 1,352 million (2,269 million)

(2,269 million) Net debt increased to EUR 2,869 million (2,432 million) and the net debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.66 (1.55)

(2,432 million) and the net debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.66 (1.55) Cash funds and unused committed credit facilities totalled EUR 3.2 billion at the end of Q4 2024

at the end of Q4 2024 The Board proposes a dividend of EUR 1.50 (1.50) per share for 2024, and commences UPM's first share buy-back program of approximately 1.1% of total number of shares

(1.50) per share for 2024, and commences UPM's first share buy-back program of approximately 1.1% of total number of shares UPM Paso de los Toros pulp mill reached full production

UPM Raflatac acquired Grafityp in Belgium to accelerate growth in graphics solutions

to accelerate growth in graphics solutions Shutdown of the Hürth paper mill, Germany and the sale of the Steyrermühl site, Austria

and the sale of the Steyrermühl site, CDP recognised UPM with double 'A' score for transparency on climate change and forests

EcoVadis awarded UPM a platinum score for sustainability performance

Key figures



Q4/2024 Q4/2023 Q3/2024 Q1– Q4/2024 Q1– Q4/2023 Sales, EURm 2,632 2,531 2,521 10,339 10,460 Comparable EBITDA, EURm 436 465 450 1,734 1,573 % of sales 16.5 18.4 17.9 16.8 15.0 Operating profit (loss), EURm -105 211 305 604 608 Comparable EBIT, EURm 418 323 291 1,224 1,013 % of sales 15.9 12.8 11.5 11.8 9.7 Profit (loss) before tax, EURm -131 180 271 500 464 Comparable profit before tax, EURm 392 293 257 1,123 934 Profit (loss) for the period, EURm -95 161 246 463 394 Comparable profit for the period, EURm 328 248 236 953 755 Earnings per share (EPS), EUR -0.19 0.30 0.44 0.82 0.73 Comparable EPS, EUR 0.61 0.46 0.42 1.74 1.40 Return on equity (ROE), % -3.4 5.5 8.9 4.0 3.2 Comparable ROE, % 11.5 8.5 8.5 8.3 6.2 Return on capital employed (ROCE), % -2.6 5.9 8.3 4.1 3.5 Comparable ROCE, % 11.1 8.9 7.9 8.2 6.4 Operating cash flow, EURm 570 456 242 1,352 2,269 Operating cash flow per share, EUR 1.07 0.85 0.45 2.54 4.25 Equity per share at the end of period, EUR 20.89 20.93 20.25 20.89 20.93 Capital employed at the end of period, EURm 15,452 14,916 15,072 15,452 14,916 Net debt at the end of period, EURm 2,869 2,432 2,804 2,869 2,432 Net debt to EBITDA (last 12 months) 1.66 1.55 1.59 1.66 1.55 Personnel at the end of period 15,827 16,573 16,245 15,827 16,573











UPM presents certain measures of performance, financial position and cash flows, which are alternative performance measures in accordance with the guidance issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The definitions of alternative performance measures are presented in » UPM Annual Report 2023

Massimo Reynaudo, President and CEO, comments on the results:

"Our performance in 2024 improved from the previous year, supported by a good contribution from the new pulp mill in Uruguay and modestly improved volumes in the advanced materials businesses. However, the recovery in our product markets slowed down in the second half of the year. We implemented decisive measures to improve performance and were able to reduce fixed costs by EUR 103 million during the year. We will drive further fixed cost saving and margin improvement actions into 2025.

In Q4, our sales grew by 4% to EUR 2,632 million. The comparable EBIT was EUR 418 million, an increase of 29% when compared to Q4 2023. Excluding the fair value increase of our Finnish forest assets, totalling EUR 105 million, our business performance was on a similar level as in Q4 2023 or Q3 2024. Operating cash flow was strong at EUR 570 million, and our financial position is solid, with net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.66 at the end of the year.

In Q4, UPM Fibres continued to increase pulp deliveries, but pulp sales prices were at a low level. The railway from UPM Paso de los Toros to the port of Montevideo was in full use by the end of the year and, thus, the new platform is now in complete operation. In UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers and UPM Plywood, the slow improvement in delivery volumes continued. In UPM Communication Papers, markets for graphic papers normalized and deliveries decreased. In UPM Energy, electricity prices increased from the previous quarters. The markets for advanced biofuels continued to be challenging.

We enter 2025 with a broad portfolio of attractive businesses and valuable assets. To enhance the value of the company in the current uncertain operating environment, we are acting on three fronts: accelerating growth in targeted areas, improving overall performance and considering opportunities in our business portfolio.

In renewable fibres, 2025 will be the first year of full production at the Paso de los Toros pulp mill in Uruguay. This will add approximately 300 000 tonnes of pulp production compared with 2024 and unlock further potential in our highly competitive Uruguayan platform. We expect a reduction in production costs in Uruguay in 2025 and plan for debottlenecking opportunities at the mills to increase production further in the medium term.

In Finland, the wood market continued to be structurally tight, keeping wood costs high and availability limited. In H2 2024, we established a new operating model that optimises the profitability of our Finnish Fibres platform. As a result, we have been able to operate our well-maintained pulp mills profitably despite the unsustainably high wood costs and low pulp price.

In advanced materials, UPM Raflatac has a strong number two position in the global labelling markets. With the acquisition of Metamark, combined with the recent acquisitions of Grafityp and AMC, we are expanding the graphics solutions business further, gaining a significant position in the attractive market. UPM Specialty Papers aims to capture growth in faster growing geographies and flexible packaging. In both businesses, we are taking action to sharpen competitiveness through fixed cost reduction, streamlining product portfolio and production optimisation. With these measures, we aim for the businesses to accelerate growth and get back to double-digit EBIT margins.

In decarbonisation solutions, UPM Biofuels had a clear negative impact on our 2024 result throughout the year due to the significant downturn in the renewable fuels market. The performance is now expected to improve with decreasing variable costs and somewhat improved market conditions.

In UPM Biochemicals, commercial interest for our products and side streams has been confirmed with customer agreements. We are managing a sales and customer qualification pipeline that is multiple times the annual capacity. This allows us to optimize the product mix.

At the Leuna Biorefinery, we initiated the commissioning and start-up in late 2024 and have made good progress in most units. However, during the quality assurance checks we identified certain corrective works required in the sugars-to-chemicals process. These works have been arranged and will take a few months. Meanwhile, the sequential start-up in the other units continues. The integrated commercial production of the site is expected to start in H2 2025.

Our positive view on the attractive business case in biochemicals remains unchanged.

The Leuna Biorefinery is a first-of-its-kind project, which has been implemented during a series of external crises, such as the COVID 19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine with subsequent resource and supply chain challenges. As we are approaching the completion of the project, we have made an impairment of EUR 373 million on the biorefinery assets resulting from the cost overruns and construction delays during the project. The book value of the refinery now reflects the estimated cost to construct a similar plant.

Finally, shaping the business portfolio is an ongoing strategic process. This analysis is especially important during times of uncertainty and major shifts in the global operating environment. In UPM Fibres, we have built a very strong platform in Uruguay, which we can leverage for growth. In UPM Raflatac, we decided to establish a strong position in the attractive graphics business through acquisitions. In biofuels we decided to take two years to thoroughly validate and test the business case prior to the next larger growth steps. During the same time we look forward to a successful launch of the biochemicals business and taking the learnings for next steps. We have also exited the biocomposites business and plan to exit biomedicals to focus our development work.

We are confident in UPM's ability to create value from our portfolio of businesses and our recent large investments. On this basis, the Board of Directors has today proposed a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share for 2024, representing a dividend yield of 5.6% at the end of 2024. The Board has also decided to initiate UPM's first share buy-back program. The maximum number of shares to be repurchased is 6,000,000, representing approximately 1.1% of the total number of shares, and the maximum amount to be used for the program is EUR 160 million."

Profit guidance

UPM's comparable EBIT in H1 2025 is expected to be approximately in the range of EUR 400-625 million (EUR 515 million in H1 2024).

Outlook

UPM's performance in H1 2025 is expected to benefit from higher delivery volumes and lower fixed costs, but be held back by lower sales margins, compared with H1 2024. The year 2025 starts with similar pulp prices and lower electricity price than 2024 started.

2025 will be the first year of full production at the UPM Paso de los Toros mill, which is expected to grow pulp deliveries. Deliveries are expected to continue to increase for labelling materials, specialty papers and plywood. Communication paper deliveries are expected to decrease.

UPM Biofuels is expected to improve its performance in H1 2025, compared with H1 2024.

There are significant uncertainties in geopolitics and the global business environment, which may impact the development of UPM's product deliveries, sales prices and various input cost factors.

Sensitivity to pulp and electricity prices

UPM's comparable EBIT is sensitive to pulp and electricity prices. The figures below represent Group earnings sensitivities on annual level.

UPM is a large producer and consumer of chemical pulp. A EUR 50/tonne change in average pulp price would impact annual comparable EBIT by approximately EUR 170 million (net impact: assuming no correlation between pulp and paper prices) to approximately EUR 270 million (gross impact: assuming paper pricing would match changes in pulp costs).

UPM is a large producer and consumer of electricity in Finland and separately hedges part of its electricity sales and purchases. Based on UPM's estimated unhedged net electricity sales position in Finland in 2025, a EUR 10/MWh change in average electricity market price in Finland would impact annual comparable EBIT by approximately EUR 30 million.

Invitation to UPM's webcast on financial statements release 2024

A webcast and a conference call for analysts and investors will start at 13:15 EET. Financial statements release 2024 will be presented in English by President and CEO Massimo Reynaudo and CFO Tapio Korpeinen. Participants can follow the webcast online via this link.

Participants wishing to ask questions after the presentation must register for the conference call. To participate in the conference call, please register here. After registering, you will be provided with telephone numbers, a user ID and a conference ID to access the conference. To ask a question, press *5 on your telephone keypad to join the queue.

The webcast will be available at www.upm.com for 12 months after the call.

*

It should be noted that certain statements herein, which are not historical facts, including, without limitation, those regarding expectations for market growth and developments; expectations for growth and profitability; and statements preceded by "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "foresees", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Since these statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, they involve risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (1) operating factors such as continued success of manufacturing activities and the achievement of efficiencies therein including the availability and cost of production inputs, continued success of product development, acceptance of new products or services by the Group's targeted customers, success of the existing and future collaboration arrangements, changes in business strategy or development plans or targets, changes in the degree of protection created by the Group's patents and other intellectual property rights, the availability of capital on acceptable terms; (2) industry conditions, such as strength of product demand, intensity of competition, prevailing and future global market prices for the Group's products and the pricing pressures thereto, financial condition of the customers and the competitors of the Group, the potential introduction of competing products and technologies by competitors; and (3) general economic conditions, such as rates of economic growth in the Group's principal geographic markets or fluctuations in exchange and interest rates. The main earnings sensitivities and the group's cost structure are presented on pages 178–179 of the Annual Report 2023. Risks and opportunities are discussed on pages 34–35, and risks and risk management are presented on pages 133–137.

