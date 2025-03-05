UPM Annual Report 2024, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report published

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Annual Financial Report 5 March 2025 at 9:30 EET

HELSINKI, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM's Annual Report 2024 has been published online at www.upm.com and www.upm.fi. The Annual Report including the company's Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors (including the Sustainability Statement) for the period 1 January - 31 December 2024 is available in English and Finnish on the corporate website.

In accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, the Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors for the year 2024 have also been published in xHTML format. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements and notes of the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor's report on ESEF financial statements based on a reasonable assurance engagement it has performed in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements ISAE 3000.

As part of the Report of the Board of Directors, UPM also publishes its statutory Sustainability Statement, which is based on the new EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). The audit firm Ernst & Young Oy has assured the report at a limited assurance level. UPM has also reported on sustainability in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and provides an IFRS S1 and S2 alignment index with UPM's Sustainability Statement.

UPM has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for the financial year 2024. The Remuneration Report for governing bodies introduces the remuneration of the directors and the President and CEO in 2024. The Remuneration Report 2024 will be presented at the Annual General Meeting 2025 on 27 March 2025. The Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report are available on the corporate website at www.upm.com/governance (the Investors section under Governance).

UPM's performance improved from the previous year, supported by a good contribution from the new pulp mill in Uruguay and modestly improved volumes in the advanced materials businesses. The annual report provides comprehensive information on how UPM seeks profitable, sustainable growth through performance and capitalizing on major investments. UPM's strong and balanced business portfolio in renewable fibres, advanced materials and decarbonization solutions will provide several attractive growth opportunities in the coming years.

The Annual Report, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report can be downloaded as PDF files in English and Finnish and the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors including the Sustainability Statement as xHTML file, and they are also attached to this release.

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET

Tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM

UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with its extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our sustainability performance has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,800 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately EUR 10.3 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM – We renew the everyday www.upm.com

