University of Hull Selects Workday for HR and Finance Digital Transformation

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organisations manage their people and money , today announced that University of Hull will leverage Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) to meet its digital transformation goals. The Workday platform will replace a number of the university's legacy systems with a single source of truth, bringing together real-time key insights, streamlining decision-making, achieving cost-savings and providing a seamless experience for employees. To help ensure smooth implementation, the University has selected KPMG as its implementation partner for this major transformation journey.

University of Hull (UoH), a progressive English university founded in 1927, is highly regarded for its focus on empowering innovative thinking and fostering the next generation of changemakers. As part of its digital transformation journey, the university sought a solution to streamline core processes across all aspects of the organisation to improve reporting, analytics, and decision-making. UoH will be working closely with Workday to not only connect HR and finance data, but also provide AI powered insights and recommendations needed to help drive the organisation into the future.

Unlocking Insights with Workday Financial Management

UoH will have the tools to gain greater visibility and make more informed decisions by deploying Workday Financial Management , increasing efficiency across the organisation. With Workday Prism Analytics , UoH will have insight into financial analytics that integrate streams of data from external sources, contextualise this data, provide a complete view of each transaction, and report into Workday Financials. Workday products with AI at the core will help reduce friction by continuously detecting anomalies and making recommendations. This will streamline the process of interpreting and reviewing results and free up employee time to focus on the strategic areas of business that matter most.

Putting People First with Workday Human Capital Management

With Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) , UoH will be able to effectively attract, deploy and retain top talent by managing and developing its workforce throughout the full talent acquisition lifecycle. Connected data from finance will equip HR with clear visibility into budget needs and constraints, which can better inform hiring decisions. UoH will have a central hub for teams to find and nurture the top applicants using automated campaigns, tailored landing pages and real-time analytics. To analyse and retain existing talent, UoH will leverage Workday Skills Cloud to gain augmented analytics that will display AI powered recommendations, workforce skills, redeployment opportunities, trends, and key strategic initiatives.

"We have always championed forward-thinking and innovation at the University of Hull, and this digital transformation is a reflection of these ambitions," said Neil Robinson, chief operations officer, University of Hull. "To provide our students with the best possible experience, we must be able to see the full picture of our organisation, such as our strengths, potential gaps, and core business needs. Workday will not only help ensure a more connected and efficient platform, but provide us with the data driven insights and employee experience necessary to drive University of Hull into the future."

"University of Hull shares our focus and commitment to empowering the next generation of innovators," said Daniel Pell, vice president and country manager, UKI, Workday. "Our solutions, embedded with AI capabilities and designed with innovation at the core, will provide UoH with a clear picture of its organisation through data driven insights and recommendations. Streamlining these processes into a single system will increase efficiency, freeing up time for strategy and changemaking across the organisation."

"This is a hugely exciting opportunity to build on our successful global alliance with Workday and implement a solution that drives genuine value for the University. We look forward to bringing together the very best of our three organisations, in terms of knowledge, innovation and technology, to deliver a step-change in service quality and end-user experience, underpinned by our Powered Enterprise methodology and toolkit," said Justine Andrew, head of education, skills and productivity, KPMG UK.

