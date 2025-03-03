Unity Wallet Simplifies Seamless DeFi Earn for Tether USDT via Aave

DeFi Earn is the latest addition to Unity Wallet's suite of features, empowering secure, intuitive, decentralized, and seamless self-custody.

LONDON, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Wallet , the self-custodial crypto and Web3 wallet known for its industry-leading encryption, unique functionality, and intuitive design, has launched DeFi Earn, expanding its in-app financial tools for digital asset holders.

With DeFi Earn, Unity Wallet users can seamlessly deposit Tether USDT into Aave's liquidity pools across six blockchains — ETH, AVAXC, POL, BSC, OP, and ARB1 — by exchanging it for wrapped Aave assets in just a few clicks. Depositors contribute to a shared pool for borrowers and earn passive, compounding APY rewards while maintaining full control of their assets. This feature is now available to all users running the latest version of Unity Wallet.

Unity Wallet makes DeFi Earn incredibly easy for users of all backgrounds, enabling transactions in just two or three clicks. By simplifying what often seems complex, Unity Wallet transforms Web3 products into highly intuitive and accessible tools. Whether you're new to crypto or an experienced user, their platform ensures a seamless experience without unnecessary friction.

DeFi Earn expands Unity Wallet's staking feature by offering an additional way to earn passive rewards. Users can easily identify eligible opportunities with the green DeFi Earn badge on supported USDT assets and the green APY badge on the corresponding wrapped Aave asset. Unlike staking, which requires locking tokens for a fixed period, DeFi Earn provides the flexibility to withdraw assets at any time, making it a more versatile option for passive yield generation.

James Toledano, COO of Unity Wallet, commented: "Unity Wallet was built to be the most seamless and feature-rich Web3 wallet, and DeFi Earn is a key step in that vision. USDT is the world's leading stablecoin, and we wanted to enhance its utility beyond just stability. With DeFi Earn, we've done exactly that. Our users have diverse investment strategies, but they share a common goal — self-custody and financial independence. This feature gives them even more ways to put their assets to work effortlessly."

Alongside passive APY rewards, key features of Unity Wallet's DeFi Earn include:

Transparent APYs: Real-time variable rates allow users to secure the best yield.

Real-time variable rates allow users to secure the best yield. Multi-Chain Support: Deposit USDT across multiple blockchains effortlessly.

Deposit USDT across multiple blockchains effortlessly. Seamless Aave Integration: No need for third-party platforms; everything is built directly into Unity Wallet.

No need for third-party platforms; everything is built directly into Unity Wallet. Self-Custodial & Secure: Users maintain full control of their assets at all times.

Users maintain full control of their assets at all times. No Lock-Ins: Withdraw funds anytime with complete flexibility.

You can learn more about DeFi Earn via the app or Unity Wallet's blog.

About Unity Wallet

Unity Wallet is a self-custodial crypto and Web3 wallet designed for seamless, secure, and intuitive digital asset management. Launched in 2020 to address the fragmented wallet ecosystem, it offers a streamlined experience without compromising functionality. Operating in over 100 countries, Unity Wallet has generated more than 1,090,000 wallets, setting a new standard for accessibility and innovation.

Its powerful feature set includes seamless on/off-ramping via debit and credit cards, a built-in social community with encrypted messaging, staking across five blockchains, sub-accounts for flexible asset management, and a unique loyalty program rewarding user engagement. Users can purchase everyday goods and services in 190+ countries, leverage advanced WalletConnect integrations to access thousands of dApps, and utilize Know Your Transaction (KYT) tools for wallet risk assessments.

Security is paramount, with a 24-word recovery phrase, anti-theft PIN codes, FaceID authentication, and cutting-edge encryption. Unity Wallet supports 250+ cryptocurrencies, cross-chain and DEX swaps, and now features DeFi Earn, further enhancing its comprehensive suite of services.