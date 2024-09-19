Savl Rebrands to Unity Wallet and Launches Loyalty Program, Boosting User Experience and Value

Known for its exclusive tools and unique features, Unity Wallet delivers the most comprehensive self-custodial crypto wallet and Web3 experience, for seamless and secure DeFi management.

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Savl , the self-custodial crypto and Web3 wallet that combines industry-leading encryption, unique functionality, and intuitive design has rebranded to Unity Wallet , signifying a new era for the project.

With a mission to unlock DeFi's potential for everyone, Unity Wallet promotes broader self-custody adoption through an intuitive, user-friendly design paired with industry-leading encryption and security.

Launched in 2020, Unity Wallet operates in over 100 countries and has generated more than 1 million wallets. Its innovative features set it apart, including a built-in social community, sub-accounts, staking, WalletConnect, encrypted messenger, and the unique Know Your Transaction (KYT) function, which allows users to assess risks on wallet addresses, protecting against fraudulent activities and ensuring a safer self-custodial crypto and Web3 wallet experience.

Further expanding its offerings, Unity Wallet now actively rewards its users through its recently launched loyalty program. Rewardable actions include buying, selling, swapping, sending, staking and socially engaging with other users. Points can then be used to progress through program tiers, reduce transaction fees, enjoy up to 50% cashback on cross-chain and DEX swaps, and be redeemed for additional sub-accounts, KYT checks, unique perks, and 24/7 dedicated support.

James Toledano, Chief Operating Officer of Unity Wallet, said, "Since its inception, our mission has been to simplify access to crypto. As the crypto landscape has evolved, so has Unity, leading to this rebrand and marking a pivotal point in our journey. Our new name reflects our commitment to providing a unified, accessible, and empowering user experience for all. The loyalty program is a key step towards this vision, designed not only to reward our community but also to drive the broader adoption of decentralized finance and enhance user experience and value."

Unity Wallet can be downloaded via the Apple App and Google Play stores. For more information on the loyalty program visit https://www.unitywallet.com/loyalty-program.

About Unity Wallet