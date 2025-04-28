United States (USA) LiDAR Market worth $1.1 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The US LiDAR market is projected to grow from USD 0.4 billion in 2024 to USD 1.1 billion by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.0% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™." The growth of the LiDAR market is driven by surge in the demand for 3D imagery in application areas, rise in the development of smart cities and infrastructure projects, emergence of 4D LiDAR, rising adoption of LiDAR systems in UAVs.

The US LiDAR market is growing robustly, driven by innovation and heightened industry demand. Major growth drivers are the demand for highly precise mapping for transportation, agriculture, and infrastructure construction. LiDAR with drones and autonomous cars, especially for next-generation ADAS, for improving car safety and navigation capabilities. Major players driving US LiDAR players, such as Velodyne LiDAR, Luminar Technologies, and Trimble Inc., are investing significantly in research and development to innovate their products. Standardization bodies like the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have significant roles in defining LiDAR application standards, especially for environmental monitoring and geospatial data utilization. In addition, steady government investments in innovative infrastructure development and disaster management are creating a favorable ecosystem for adopting LiDAR technology in other industries.

By installation, ground-based LiDAR segment is projected to hold the larger share of the US lidar industry in 2029.

Ground-based LiDAR scanning technology is extensively utilized in various end-use applications, including mapping, engineering, environment, and meteorology. The LiDAR technology relies on measuring the travel time of a laser beam between the detector and the laser source. Multiple laser beams sweeping the laser range allow the creation of 3D point clouds of an object with the desired resolution. These point clouds are commonly converted into triangulated surfaces and are used to draw high-resolution digital photographs to create virtual reality models of the Earth's surface. The quality of these models is highly dependent on the density of point clouds and the scanning angle. Ground-based LiDAR growth in the US is driven primarily by its expanding uses in many industries, including agriculture, urban planning, and disaster relief. With costs decreasing and accuracy improving through technological advancements, high demand remains for high-resolution geospatial data to support activities like precision agriculture and infrastructure monitoring, driving market growth.

In North America, the US is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

LiDAR is widely used in the US for ground-based applications, such as environmental corridor mapping, meteorology and engineering. Its adoption in the automotive sector is also expected to provide significant opportunities for LiDAR developers in the country. The growth of airborne LiDAR is expected to be driven by the adoption of drones. Drones equipped with LiDAR systems are expected to provide significant opportunities for market players, especially in environmental monitoring, corridor mapping, and meteorology applications. Various public and private organizations have been taking initiatives to offer LiDAR data to end users. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) is a source of authoritative free LiDAR data collected to develop the 3D Elevation Program (3DEP). The primary goal of 3DEP is to systematically collect enhanced elevation information in the form of high-quality LiDAR data. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration US (NOAA) LiDAR datasets are some of the most used data by coastal communities since they are updated, authoritative, and free. The 600-plus datasets on Digital Coast covering 550,000 square miles represent the efforts of many organizations and agencies, such as the US Army Corps of Engineers and NOAA's National Geodetic Survey. The National Center for Airborne Laser Mapping (NCALM), supported by the US National Science Foundation (NSF), is an online data distribution center. NCALM's mission is to provide research-quality airborne LiDAR data to the scientific community and bring advances in airborne laser mapping.

The report profiles key players in the LiDAR companies and analyzes their respective market rankings. Prominent players profiled in this report include Leica Geosystems AG (Sweden), Trimble Inc. (US), Teledyne Optech (Canada), FARO Technologies, Inc. (US), RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Austria), Sick AG (Germany), NV5 Geospatial (US), Beijing SureStar Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Ouster (Velodyne Lidar, Inc.) (US), YellowScan (France), Leishen Intelligent System Co., Ltd. (China), SABRE Advanced 3D Surveying Systems (Scotland), Hesai Technology (China), and RoboSense (China).

