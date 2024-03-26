Unilumin's Original LED Display Products Won Four iF Design Awards

The iF Design Award is highly regarded as an authoritative award worldwide in the industry.

SHENZHEN, China, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, four products of Unilumin's rental display Upad Series have won international iF Design Awards, which are UpadIV HB, XV Series transparent screen, tailored-made LEDskin Series, and a new product under R&D.

By acclaiming the most authoritative award in the industry, Unilumin's innovative capabilities and customer-centric product design philosophy have been well recognized again.

UpadIV HB is undoubtedly the most 'hardcore' LED panel in the LED industry. With the robust wind-bracing frame, it can withstand even typhoons. UpadIV HB boasts many impressive functions, such as a high protection level, efficient heat dissipation system, highly integrated and independent power supply unit, and durable arc locking system. The strong frame of HB can bear a maximum height of 15 meters of displays hanging on the outdoor stage, without any destruction or deformation.

The transparent LED display unit is designed for stage-setting applications. The display applies an extremely thin PCB to achieve as high a transparent area ratio as possible. Combined with the stage's looming lights, it presents a brilliant visual effect. The brightness is up to 4000 cd/㎡ by adopting high current intensity LED chip packaging which is protected by waterproof glue. Optimized aluminum molds and magnesium alloy ensure XV a lightweight body and easy installation, withstanding extreme environments like rainstorms, salt atmosphere, etc.

LEDskin is a product specifically designed by Unilumin for exhibition stand applications according to the customized requirements of customers. Each panel can be freely combined and quickly removed & replaced. Despite the thickness of only 62 mm, all cables can be hidden inside the panels.

