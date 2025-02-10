Unilumin Wins Inavation Awards at ISE 2025 | A Testament to Global Leadership

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At ISE 2025 in Barcelona, Unilumin Group once again demonstrated its industry leadership by winning the prestigious Inavation Awards for its Upanel II MIP. As one of the AV industry's most influential accolades, this award recognizes Unilumin's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in LED display technology. The achievement underscores the company's strong R&D capabilities and its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to the global market.

Beyond this remarkable win, Unilumin made a powerful statement at ISE 2025 with a showcase of its latest innovations. The company unveiled three new products—Unatural, Udesign SV, and Uslim III O—alongside its Metasight platform and cinema solutions. These innovations attracted significant attention, with visitors experiencing firsthand the future of LED display technology.

Unilumin's multi-brand presence, featuring Unilumin, LAMPRO, and ROE Visual, ensured comprehensive market coverage, meeting diverse industry needs. To strengthen global partnerships, Unilumin hosted an exclusive Customer Appreciation Dinner, bringing together industry leaders for strategic discussions, a grand signing ceremony, and interactive activities.

With this latest international recognition and a continued commitment to innovation, Unilumin is setting new benchmarks in LED technology, driving the industry forward and empowering businesses worldwide.

